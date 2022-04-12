Pittston man pleads guilty to firearm offense

Ransome

WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston man who Wilkes-Barre police alleged shot out windows on a Toyota minivan on Sambourne Street last year pled guilty to firearm offenses in Luzerne County Court on Monday.

Tony Ransome, 24, of Green Street, was accused of firing five shots from a shotgun into the Toyota on July 16. Ransome was arrested by Pittston police driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee where a 20-gauge pump action shotgun and a Glock 40-caliber handgun loaded with hollow point bullets were found, according to court records.

The handgun had a round in the chamber and was reported stolen to Wilkes-Barre police in 2015, court records say.

Wilkes-Barre police in court records believed Ransome fired at least five shots from the shotgun, smashing out the Toyota windows in retaliation for the Toyota’s owner smashing out the driver’s side window on the Jeep Cherokee.

After the shooting, Ransome allegedly changed clothes to avoid detection.

When Ransome was detained by Pittston police, he urged officers to Google his name and to “look him up,” court records say.

Authorities say Ransome is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm.

In the Wilkes-Barre case, Ransome pled guilty to illegal possession of a firearm. He pled guilty to receiving stolen property related to the Pittston police case.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. said he will sentence Ransome Aug. 7.