ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Robert Eggers Says ‘Nosferatu’ Remake Has ‘Fallen Apart Twice,’ Clarifies Role Harry Styles Would’ve Played

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vV6tA_0f6jsXZN00

Click here to read the full article.

Robert Eggers ’ long-gestating “ Nosferatu ” remake attracted plenty of attention last month when it was revealed that Harry Styles dropped out of the cast. But the director behind “The Northman” wants to set the record straight on something: Styles was never going to play the vampire.

Speaking to IndieWire’s Eric Kohn about his Viking epic, Eggers reveals that he is not sure if or when he’ll make “Nosferatu” and also dashed fans’ hopes of seeing Styles don vampire fangs.

“Dude, I don’t know,” Eggers said when asked about the status of the film. “It’s fallen apart twice. I’ve been trying to get the word out because the word did carry that Harry Styles was going to be in the movie. I just want to be clear that he was going to be Hutter and not Nosferatu himself. ”

In F.W. Murnau’s original “Nosferatu,” itself a German take on Bram Stoker’s novel “Dracula,” Thomas Hutter is the human who encounters the titular vampire on a business trip and ultimately kills him. Styles vacated the role because of scheduling conflicts with his upcoming album, but even if he hadn’t, Eggers is not certain the film would have materialized. In fact, he said he worries that his remake of the expressionist silent film may be cursed.

“I’ve been trying so hard,” Eggers said of his attempts to make the film. “And I just wonder if Murnau’s ghost is telling me, like, you should stop.”

Eggers’ planned film would be the second notable remake of “Nosferatu.” The first was 1979’s “Nosferatu the Vampyre,” directed by none other than Werner Herzog. Eggers has some issues with that film, but he notes that Herzog’s German film pedigree made Herzog a more natural choice to remake the material than him.

“Herzog’s movie — for me, and I love Herzog, he’s one of my favorite directors — but I do feel like it is uneven,” Eggers said. “Love the score, love [Isabelle] Adjani, love [Klaus] Kinski, but, like front-lit night scenes, what? That’s just Herzog doing Herzog. But the best sequence of that movie, for me, is getting to the castle with Das Rheingold, and I don’t even know if it makes sense in the film even though it’s awesome. But at the same time because of German history and German cinema history, it was his right to do that film, and he needed to do that film. I don’t know. Maybe Murnau’s telling me I don’t have the right.”

Additional reporting by Eric Kohn.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Wants to Work with Ari Aster and Christopher Nolan Next

Click here to read the full article. This month’s release of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” a buddy comedy that stars Nicolas Cage as himself, has led to a renewed interest in the actor’s eclectic filmography. While films like “Face/Off” and “Leaving Las Vegas” have always been beloved, many cinephiles are using Cage’s moment in the spotlight to discover the excellent work he has done in small films like “Mandy” and “Color Out of Space.” While Cage devotees have praised the actor’s recent work for years, his critically lauded performance in “Pig” reminded much of the world of Cage’s acting...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jake Gyllenhaal on ‘Profound Realization’ with Heath Ledger About ‘Brokeback Mountain’ Legacy

Click here to read the full article. Seventeen years after the release of Academy Award–winning “Brokeback Mountain,” star Jake Gyllenhaal is revisiting its neo-Western legacy. Gyllenhaal played cowboy Jack Twist, who starts a secret, decades-long affair with ranchhand Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger), despite them both having wives at home, portrayed by Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams. In a new video interview with Vanity Fair, Gyllenhaal looked back on the legacy of “Brokeback Mountain” almost two decades after its 2005 release. “The relationship between me and Heath while we were making this movie was something that was based on a profound love for...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Less Marvel, More ‘Ghostbusters’: Behind the Handmade Visual Effects of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Click here to read the full article. The visual effects in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the latest film directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (the filmmaking team known as Daniels), are abundant and impressive in the way that they turn the film’s ordinary heroine, Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), into a multiverse-hopping action star. The movie’s hundreds of effects shots are even more astonishing when one watches the end credits and realizes that they were not the work of a high-end post-production facility but a handful of craftspeople led by Zak Stoltz, a friend of the Daniels who had never...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Where Did ‘Barry’ Leave Off? Everything to Remember Ahead of Season 3

Click here to read the full article. Half reluctant serial killer for hire, half wannabe actor: How will Barry (Bill Hader) split the difference? HBO’s Emmy-winning “Barry” kicks off Season 3 on April 24, and it’s clear from the teaser trailer that Barry has found himself in an even deeper mess than before. The Chechen mob is after him while the Los Angeles police department closes in thanks to former boss Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) tipping off Barry’s acting teacher Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) about the murder of his cop girlfriend Detective Janice Moss (Paula Newsome). And Barry is still trying to...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Werner Herzog
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Robert Eggers
Person
Bram Stoker
hypebeast.com

A24 and 'Ex Machina' Director Alex Garland Debut Trailer for Horror Film 'Men'

A24 has debuted the official trailer for Men, its upcoming horror film helmed by Ex Machina director Alex Garland. The movie stars Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley as Harper, a woman who flees to the English countryside after a personal tragedy in search of a place to heal. Her beautiful paradise quickly turns into hell, however, after she feels as if someone or something from the woods is stalking her. “What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears in visionary filmmaker Alex Garland’s (Ex Machina, Annihilation) feverish, shape-shifting new horror film,” the official plot reads.”
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Steven Spielberg told Michael Bay to stop making Transformers movies

Michael Bay is back in cinemas at the moment with AmbuLAnce starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as brothers who perform a heist and end up using an occupied ambulance as a getaway vehicle. While Bay is known for his enjoyably bombastic blockbusters, many consider a certain Autobot franchise as a fairly long stain on his career.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Viking#German
IndieWire

Gilbert Gottfried Remembered by Conan O’Brien, Jon Stewart, Bill Burr, Jason Alexander, Marlee Matlin, and More

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood is sharing tributes to late comedian Gilbert Gottfried upon news of his passing. On April 12, the Gottfried family wrote, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness.” The family shared on Twitter, “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as long as possible in Gilbert’s honor.” Gottfried was 67 years old. The actor began his career...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Enters Netflix's Top 10

Jennifer Garner's legion of fans has helped raise awareness of Catch and Release, which resurfaced on Netflix recently. The movie was a box office flop in January 2007 but now has a spot on the streamer's Top 10 movies list. Garner can also be seen in one of Netflix's biggest recent hits, The Adam Project, which co-stars her 13 Going on 30 castmate Mark Ruffalo.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Molly Shannon Conned Her Way into a Role on ‘Twin Peaks’ with a Hollywood Scam

Click here to read the full article. During the early 1990s, long before “SNL,” Molly Shannon conned her way into a small part on “Twin Peaks.” When starting out in Hollywood, the “Saturday Night Live” alum used a fake name (Liz Stockwell) and pretended to work for playwright David Mamet. Shannon’s pal Eugene Pack co-ran the “Mamet Scam,” which ultimately led to Shannon appearing on David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks.” “We were trying to figure out how we were going to get in the door as actors,” Shannon wrote in her memoir, “Hello Molly!,” available from HarperCollins on April 12. “How were we...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Fantastic Beasts 3: Why Johnny Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts 3 – AKA Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – sees Mads Mikkelsen take over from Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Depp having played the villain in the previous two Fantastic Beasts movies, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald. His departure from the series, though, was not an amicable one.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNET

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Makes Netflix History With The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds recently made Netflix history thanks to the success of his latest Netflix movie release, The Adam Project. Within the first three weeks of its release, the sci-fi film about a time-travelling fighter pilot who crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future, climbed into the the top 10 most popular English-language Netflix Original movies.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
IndieWire

Will Smith Banned from Attending Oscars Ceremony and Academy Events for 10 Years

Click here to read the full article. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences convened a board meeting today to discuss further disciplinary actions against Will Smith, and concluded that the actor “shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” per a letter from Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson. Smith replied soon after, and said, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.” See the full Academy statement below.  The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Gilbert Gottfried Dies: Beloved Comedian and Voice Icon Was 67

Click here to read the full article. Gilbert Gottfried, the beloved comedian known for his outsize onstage talents as a stand-up comic and as an iconic voice actor on television and film, has died. The actor was 67 and died after battling a long illness. The news was first shared via Twitter by fellow comedian Jason Alexander, who wrote, “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.” Gottfried’s family shared a message...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2: Kaley Cuoco Dominates a Season Focused Less on Spies and More on Sobriety

Click here to read the full article. The first season of “The Flight Attendant” was a rollicking, fun reconfiguring of the spy genre with a stunning (and Emmy-nominated) performance from leading lady Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden. What started out as the story of a drunken flight attendant waking up next to a dead body blossomed into a dark — and, at times, somewhat convoluted — exploration of guilt and addiction. It was often easier to remember Cassie’s journey towards sobriety than the wacky plot involving government espionage and assassins. That note might have been taken to heart by HBO Max...
TV SERIES
People

Indiana Jones 5 Goes 'Heavily Back' to First Two Films, Teases Mads Mikkelsen: 'Dense and Epic'

The next Indiana Jones movie is going back to its roots. Mads Mikkelsen — who will star opposite Harrison Ford in the action-adventure franchise's upcoming fifth installment — told The Hollywood Reporter, in an interview published Thursday, that the new film has a "dense and epic" feel. He said the sequel harkens back to Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984).
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy