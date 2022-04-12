ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

By Jason Jordan
 3 days ago

Calvary Christian rises to No. 5 in final boys basketball rankings of 2021-22 season.

The Power 25, presented by Discount Tire , is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated .

Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Andy Buhler and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.

Find the complete breakdown of the latest Power 25 national boys basketball rankings here .

1. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (22-4)

2. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (35-1)

3. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Air, Kan.) (25-2)

4. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (34-2)

5. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (26-2)

6. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (22-5)

7. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (33-1)

8. La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) (21-5)

9. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) (32-8)

10. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (28-2)

11. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (31-3)

12. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.) (27-3)

13. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (23-4)

14. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) (31-5)

15. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.) (37-1)

16. Beaumont United (Beaumont, Tex.) (36-3)

17. Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.) (29-2)

18. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) (14-10)

19. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) (26-3)

20. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.) (29-4)

21. Columbus (Miami, Fla.) (29-2)

22. Jonesboro (Jonesboro, Ark.) (28-3)

23. Carmel Christian (Matthews, N.C.) (26-3)

24. Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio) (25-2)

25. Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) (22-4)

Who qualifies for the Power 25?

In order to qualify, programs must be either affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state it resides in or recognized by the association and allowed to play member high schools in its home state.

saturdaytradition.com

4-star 2023 Florida LB names 4 B1G teams in top group

A 4-star linebacker out of Florida has 4 Big Ten teams in his top group. Jordan Hall, out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, recently named his top 12 teams. Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Wisconsin are featured along with Auburn, Florida, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Virginia.
