Following the news that he received his first CMT Music Awards nomination, Breland opens up about his reaction to the announcement. While chatting with People earlier this week, Ireland admitted that he was at a loss for words or thoughts when he heard about the CMT Music Award nomination. “I don’t even know what to think! I got the news and I was immediately sobbing and I was such a wreck. I’m just truly, incredibly grateful to be nominated for this.”

MUSIC ・ 27 DAYS AGO