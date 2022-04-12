ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Yale Rep Sings To The ​“Choir”

By Donald Brown
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTW12_0f6jqPZz00
Joan Marcus Photo

There’s an odd discordance in Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Choir Boy, running now at the Yale Repertory Theatre through April 23 in a sumptuous production directed by Christopher D. Betts, an MFA candidate at the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale, and featuring Israel Erron Ford, a recent graduate of the former Yale School of Drama.

On the one hand, this is McCraney’s Broadway show — productions have been mounted in London, New York, and Los Angeles — and it aims to be a crowd pleaser. With wonderfully resonant a cappella numbers and stomping dance routines from a stellar ensemble, it succeeds. On the other hand, the play wants to be a serious critique of homophobia and the toxic masculinist vibe prevalent in our culture generally, and that goal doesn’t always jell with the jukebox musical the play at times resembles.

On Broadway, a gay Black male hero can be called transgressive, which might go a long way to support the critique McCraney has styled. At the Yale Rep, however, that’s rather less the case. We’re so immediately on the side of Pharus (Ford) that there’s no gradual earning of sympathy necessary. From the opening moment when Pharus gets taunted with slurs by Bobby (Anthony Holiday), the bullying nephew of the headmaster, while singing before the entire school, we resent not only the remarks but the interruption itself — shut up and let Pharus sing! In the following scene, we see how the headmaster — well-meaning and high-strung in Allen Gilmore’s rendering — tries to get Pharus to tone down his flamboyance while trying not to align himself with the homophobia of his nephew. And we respect Pharus for not snitching on his antagonist. Some showdown between the two is in the cards, but the way the story plays out is not only disappointing, but even a bit incoherent.

The all-Black troupe of students at the Charles R. Drew Preparatory School for Boys, where the play is set, are well-dressed and gentlemanly (mostly), and we may be primed to expect a sendup of the kinds of schools that feed into a place like Yale, or an exploration of how complex the interrelations in such elite preserves may be. Instead we get earnest versions of a cliched group of kids: the well-meaning jock, the class clown, the insecure bully, the scholarship student wrestling with his identity, and the sensitive and gifted hero who is trying to downplay his swish while hungering for a time and place that would let him be fully out.

The production’s problematic tonal shifts may well come from trying to be an inspiring musical — and the show is that — while not having much to work with in terms of characters. The ensemble’s song and dance numbers (uncredited in the playbill but including ​“Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child,” ​“Keep Your Eyes on the Prize,” and ​“What Wondrous Love is This”) are well worth the price of admission, with music direction and vocal arrangements by Allen René Louis and choreography by Amy Hall Garner. So too is the gorgeous set of faux stained glass panels and rich wood paneling by Anna Grigo. And, to be fair, the formulaic nature of the characters might be a deliberate choice in a bid for popular appeal. There’s even the possibility of a To Sir With Love flip of Black kids learning to respect a white teacher, daffy if diligent Mr. Pendleton (Walton Wilton), rather than tough white kids going all soft over Sidney Poitier. To expect something more original may be misguided.

Much rides on the character of Pharus, who is so clearly the star of the show — both literally and in the school’s assembly of undeveloped roles — that it’s reasonable to expect something more from him than heroic abstinence. As he says forthrightly, he’s accused of being what he’s not doing. Israel Erron Ford is well-cast in his winning manner and stirring singing voice, and yet the role requires a cool arrogance that Ford finds only fleetingly. Ford is at his best in the scenes where Pharus gets to be more than mere mannerism and attitude, as when he waxes eloquent about his feeling for spirituals. He argues that they were necessary as a means to survive slavery, but to sing them primarily in that light is to commemorate slavery rather than finding the songs’ meaning in our own times. At their best, the musical productions can be said to live up to Pharus’s vision, and that’s the real heart and soul of Choir Boy.

Plotwise, the gem is in the evolving relationship between Pharus and his roommate AJ (Malik James), a compassionate athlete who befriends Pharus despite some embarrassing aspects in their relations. Their friendship is the story that matters, whereas the plot about Bobby — played with a kind of bashful surliness by Holiday — and the eventual revelations of Pharus’s bad judgment are almost comical in their pro forma setups. And the fun in the get-down between Bobby and his sidekick Junior (Jarrett Anthony Bennett) is another example of how the joy of the musical performances undermines at times the plot’s emotional cues.

It can be hard to say if Betts is missing the mark or hitting a mark that doesn’t always work. And that uncertainty could be the means to a stronger grasp of what works best in McCraney’s ​“Boyz II Men” story. If the plot isn’t about how the boys come to love and accept Pharus, then we have to come to accept how, for all his gifts, talents, and attitude, Pharus fails to forgo immediate pleasure for the sake of his higher calling.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Harmony’ Review: Barry Manilow Musical Tells Sensational True Story With Pop Prowess

Click here to read the full article. Since 1997, composer-singer Barry Manilow and lyricist-librettist Bruce Sussman — the team behind iconic ’70s pop classics such as “Copacabana” — have been looking to get their wise and witty “Harmony: The Musical” to Broadway. After its world premiere at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse, the pair brought its flashy historical tale to Philadelphia, Atlanta and Los Angeles before touching down for its current run at downtown Manhattan’s intimate Museum of Jewish Heritage. It’s an appropriate venue for the show, a true-life tale of “the three Jews and three Gentiles” behind The Comedian Harmonists....
MANHATTAN, NY
Vibe

Michael Jackson’s Broadway Musical To Embark On Nationwide Tour

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway musical dedicated to the illustrious, perennial talent of Michael Jackson is going national. MJ: The Musical, upon receiving countless praise, mild criticism, and overall rave reviews, will live in 17 major cities over the next two years. As announced on Tuesday (March 22), the domestic tour will kick off in Chicago in July 2023. It was announced previously that the tour will stop in Charlotte between late September 2023 through early October 2023. “We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring...
PERFORMING ARTS
BET

Renowned Gospel Singer-Songwriter LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Gospel singer-songwriter LaShun Pace, who rose to prominence as one of the critical members of the sibling singing group, The Anointed Pace Sisters, has died following a long battle with an illness. She was 60-years-old. According to Atlanta’s 11Alive, Pace had been on dialysis for five years while waiting for...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Tarell Alvin Mccraney
Person
Charles Dance
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Like a Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan

Perhaps the most recognizable and popular song by the legendary American songwriter and performer Bob Dylan, “Like a Rolling Stone” certainly crystalized the artist going electric. With it, the folk lifestyle and image he’d cultivated went in the rear-view mirror. The Origins. Dylan first released “Like a...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Tom Waits Delivers Rare Live Performance at Hal Willner Tribute Event

Renowned songwriter Tom Waits delivered a rare live performance at a New York event honoring the late Saturday Night Live longtime sketch music producer Hal Willner. The music producer passed in 2020. Before his passing, he led an extensive number of star-studded compilations including I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico which was released posthumously last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Broadway stars, other singers record song for Ukraine

NEW YORK -- Top studio singers and Broadway stars all came together to sing for Ukraine on Monday.CBS2's Leah Mishkin takes us inside the recording session at Power Station studio in Midtown.They donated their time and talent without hesitation."The feeling of not being able to help is overwhelming sometimes," said Miguel Cervantes of "Hamilton" on Broadway."You watch the news and it's just wrenching," song creator Ira Antelis added.READ MORE: War in Ukraine: How to help from here at homeLyrics started pouring out of Antelis. The music industry writer and producer decided to create a song to unite people all over the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Yale School Of Drama#Bullying#Performing#Choir Boy#Mfa#Ford
Austin Chronicle

Bob Dylan’s Devil Complex and Mysterious Stage Pose

What is the Pantone of Hell? Whatever color code you might apply to that wicked strain of red – that’s what shade the curtains surrounding the enormous stage at Bass Concert Hall are lit for Bob Dylan and his band in tailored black suits. “I'll sell you down...
AUSTIN, TX
Ultimate Classic Rock

Black Crowes Preview ‘1972’ Covers EP With Temptations Remake

The Black Crowes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of some of rock's biggest and best acts with a new covers EP titled 1972. The band is previewing the six-song collection today with its rendition of the Temptations' "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone." Other 1972 songs include the Rolling Stones' "Rocks Off" and Rod Stewart's "You Wear It Well."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Wrestling
loudersound.com

Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser release second album The Seven Ages Of Starlight

Canadian instrumental prog-fusion quartet Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser release guest-packed second album. Canadian instrumental prog-fusion quartet Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser have released their second album, The Seven Ages Of Starlight. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below. The new record has been recorded over several...
ROCK MUSIC
KRQE News 13

ENMU choir heading to Carnegie Hall

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University students are about to perform at the world-famous Carnegie Hall. The university’s Chamber Singers will be featured in a concert on Monday. ENMU choral director Dr. Jason Paulk was invited last year, but that was postponed because of the pandemic. The group will perform two songs on the […]
psychologytoday.com

The Gospel According to Jon Batiste

"There's a joy to living that's still available to us. It's always available to you no matter what you're going through." –Jon Batiste. Jon Batiste reminds us of the myriad and wondrous truths of the human psyche. There's something infectiously joyous and vibrant about the music and lyrics of the ferociously talented pianist and singer. Listening to We Are, his Grammy Award-winning album of the year, is like going through a time machine of musical styles—R&B, gospel, old-school rock, jazz, classical, and hip-hop—and yet coming back to the pulse of what's happening right now.
RELIGION
New Haven Independent

At Kehler Liddell, Artists See Into The Myths Of Time

It’s just a picture of an acorn, but the lens makes all the difference. Under Matthew Garrett’s eye — and, apparently, his phone — the seed becomes a landscape of detail. The bed that it lies on brims with life. It’s a study of an intricate surface we don’t pay attention to very often, but given its subject, it’s also an image about possibility, the chance for vast growth.
New Haven Independent

For Hardcore Band ​“With Honor,” A New Era Dawns

With two sold-out shows at Space Ballroom on May 20 and 21, and a new album on the way, Connecticut hardcore stalwarts With Honor might be entering a new era. With Honor reconvened last fall for a pair of dates — a stop in Nashville, Tenn. en route to their set at Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Ala. — but its upcoming two-night stint in Hamden will be its first home-state gigs since they last reunited in 2013. Those shows could be a harbinger of more to come. For fans in the state, it has been a long wait.
New Haven Independent

Jeff Fuller Makes Room For Hope

“7/16 Samba,” from Keep Hope Alive, the latest release fro Jeff Fuller and Friends, starts with light yet complex chords from the piano. A couple hits from the drums, a couple notes from the bass, and the trio falls in together. The piano states the melody with unhurried precision while the bass surges below it. They open the tune up soon enough, though, taking their time working through the changes, giving each other plenty of time to let their solos breathe. It’s the sound of musicians who have played together for years, relaxing into the joy of being reunited and creating sounds together again — even in troubled times.
New Haven Independent

Ska Bands Ride The Wave

“Stunted,” the first song from Ghost Tones’ latest release Live at the Cellar, starts with a long flourish from an electric guitar, a horn winding its way through it. Then the drummer settles in on a pounding rhythm that, without any other instruments playing, could be a few different genres. Maybe it’s a pop song. Maybe it’s punk. Then someone in the band counts off a measure — one, two, three, four — and the sound, especially from the guitar, chopping out offbeats, becomes unmistakable. It’s ska. And ska of the third-wave variety at that.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy