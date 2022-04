Drake hops on Stake.com to wager $150K that Golden State will win the Western Conference. Over the past few months, Drake’s presence on social media has had one theme; gambling. For this year’s Super Bowl game Drake placed a bet of $1.3 million in bitcoin. He placed hefty bets the Los Angeles Rams would beat the Bengals and that his brother in christ Odell Beckham Jr. would score a touchdown. That bet paid off and he pocked $300K and would have probably pocketed more if Odell didn’t get hurt early in the game.

NBA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO