See what driving was like in every major city across the globe in the 1920s. You don’t need your imagination to picture what city streets were like in the 1920s. Thanks to this colorized and restored video footage we get a rare glimpse of city life in cities around the world. You don’t need to be an expert in classic cars to appreciate just how unique traffic was almost 100 years ago.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO