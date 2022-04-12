ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Fire Reported In Jersey Shore Medical Offices (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Hospital Drive Photo Credit: Jon Craig

A fire was reported in a medical office building in Ocean County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The fire was reported at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12 at 20 Hospital Drive in Toms River, initial reports said.

An unconfirmed report said it was an electrical fire in the second flood ceiling, extending to the roof.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Comments / 1

