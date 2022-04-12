ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Cops Ask For Help In Nail Suspected Child Killer

 3 days ago

Indiana Law Enforcement needs the public's help to gather evidence against the man they suspect killed little Abigail Williams and Liberty German five years ago.

The 13 and 14-year-old girls disappeared while on a hike back in 2017 and their bodies were discovered the next day in Deer Creek Township.

Investigators learned the girls had been in communication with Kegan Anthony Kline, who used a fake online profile to lure children. He's currently in jail awaiting trial on multiple child sex charges.

Investigators say he used a profile with the name anthony_shots between 2016 to 2017. This fake profile was active on Snapchat and Instagram. But police say activity wasn't just limited to those two platforms.

The fake profile used a photo of a handsome young model and portrayed himself as a wealthy teenager. The creator of the fictitious profile used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them. Below are some pictures used for the profile.

Indiana police say the man in the photos was not connected to the crime in any way. The faker stole his photos in order to trick young girls. Detectives just want to know more about the man who created the profile and are trying to get more information about other platforms he might have solicited children on.

Police say if you or someone you know communicated with the profile, anthony_shots on any social media app or he attempted to contact you, please let them know. They are especially interested in information about the social media application called Yellow, currently known as Yubo, please contact law enforcement at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Officers say if you have screenshots of the communications, please attach them to your email.

