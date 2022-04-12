ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ School Changes Milk Vendor After 30+ Children Sickened By Sanitizer Spurring Lawsuit: Report

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Early Childhood Development Center in Camden. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Camden City School District has changed one of its milk vendors after nearly 30 students were sickened by cartons of milk contaminated with a sanitizer, NJ Advance Media reports.

A peroxyacetic sanitizer was found in Guida’s Dairy low-fat milk on March 30 at the Early Childhood Development Center, a pre-K school in Camden, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The contamination incident triggered a federal class-action lawsuit from parents of sickened children.

“It was determined that the substance found in the milk cartons was a non-toxic consumable sanitizer that runs through the vendor’s machines prior to milk," Camden Superintendent Katrina McCombs said in an April 4 letter to parents.

"Unfortunately, many cartons were filled with the sanitizer, sealed, and then shipped out with the milk,”

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

