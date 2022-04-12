Fans, media accept Alec Bohm's apology for saying 'I (expletive) hate this place'

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm was caught on camera saying, "I (expletive) hate this place," after making three errors in the first three innings of Monday's game against the New York Mets.

Yikes.

“I said it. Do I mean it? No,” Bohm said after the game. “It's a frustrating night for me, obviously. Made a few mistakes in the field. Look, these people, these fans, they just want to win. You heard it, we come back, they're great. I'm just sorry to them. I don't mean that.”

Philly fans and media took to Twitter, of course, and most seemed to accept Bohm's apology, appreciating him owning the mistake. 80% of fans, in a 94WIP Morning Show poll, say they accept his apology.

The Phillies ended up erasing a 4-0 deficit, scoring five runs in the 8th innings en route to a 5-4 comeback win. They improved to 3-1 on the young season.