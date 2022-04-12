ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Town Frantically Searches For 15-Year-Old Saige Stiles

 3 days ago

Florida State News

Original Post - Saige Stiles was last seen walking to school this morning in the area of SW Darwin Blvd/SW Belmont Cir. She never arrived to school and is considered to be missing and endangered at this time. Saige is 5’5, 120lbs, and has brown hair. She was last seen wearing jeans and a long-sleeve gray shirt.

There will be a heavy police presence in the area as we actively search for Saige. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please immediately call 911.

1st Update - At 6:55 am, PSLPD responded to the area of SW Tulip Blvd in between Belmont Cir/Darwin Blvd in reference to a missing 15-year-old child.

The child was talking to a friend on the phone while walking to school this morning and advised she was being followed by someone. The friend called 911 after becoming concerned for Saige and provided her location. Officers arrived on the scene and located Saige’s backpack and cell phone on the sidewalk to the Panther Trace Community on Tulip Blvd.

Officers immediately began searching the area and requested the assistance of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Helicopter and Okeechobee Blood Hounds.

During the canvass, Officers located a camera system in the area which showed at 7:30 am, Saige was walking southbound behind houses in the Panther Trace Community and did not appear to be in any immediate danger or distress at the time.

This is still a fluid situation and we are actively searching the area and attempting to find Saige. We have spoken to Saige’s friend and father who are cooperating with the investigation. We urge the community that if you see Saige, please contact the police immediately.

2nd Update as of 4:15 pm - Saige was observed by a resident on video walking in the area of SW Hawthorne Cir and SW Paar Dr at 11:51 am. The video has been added to this post. She does not appear to be in any immediate danger or distress at that time. We ask the community that if you observe Saige, please immediately call 911.

3rd Update as of 5:40 pm - Saige was safely located in the 100-BLK of SW Paar Dr by Michael, a member of Florida's Treasure Coast Guardian Angels Chapter who was in the area searching for her. Saige is in good health and with PSLPD Detectives now.

The police department offered a big thanks to Michael for locating Saige and to the community for sharing this event throughout the day.

