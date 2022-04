While the modern world has some great technology, one big downside is that there are just too many things to plug in and not enough ports to plug them into. This can be a problem, especially if it’s something like a recessed TV where you constantly have to try to get behind it to reach the HDMI ports or switch the plug between devices. Thankfully, there is a solution, and HDMI switches help solve the issue of having too few ports. A Gana three-port HDMI switch is even on sale right now at Amazon for $13, down from $18, so it’s certainly worth a shot if you’re looking for a more convenient way to hook up multiple devices to a TV.

