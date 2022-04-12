ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU to honor basketball legend Seimone Augustus with statue on campus

By Aileen Hnatiuk
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE – Seimone Augustus, a generational player who made a transformational impact on LSU Women’s Basketball, will become the first female student-athlete in school history with her own statue, the university announced Monday.

Augustus, LSU’s most decorated female student-athlete, will join three other Tiger greats – Bob Pettit, Shaquille O’Neil and Pete Maravich – with statues outside the Maravich Assembly Center. Already cast, the Maravich statue will be unveiled in the coming months.

“A Seimone Augustus statue is befitting for a student-athlete whose talents, accomplishments, and impact will forever stand the test of time,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “Seimone came to LSU as one of the most heralded recruits in school history, and she left a legacy on our campus, our state, and the sport of basketball that will never fade.

“Seimone was a singular talent who inspired basketball players across the world and helped transform LSU women’s basketball team into a national powerhouse. She will long be remembered as LSU’s greatest female student-athlete, and we are honored to recognize Seimone as one of the most iconic athletes to ever wear purple and gold.”

No other LSU women’s basketball player impacted her team and sport more than Augustus. The Baton Rouge native and 2005 graduate of LSU helped lead the Tigers to three consecutive Final Four appearances and was named both National Player of the Year and SEC Player of the Year twice. She’s also a two-time recipient of the Wooden Award and the Honda Award – the two most prestigious honors in women’s college basketball.

“Seimone Augustus is one of the greatest players in the history of our game. She has been successful at every level of basketball and what she did for this program and this university deserves to be recognized. I am proud we are able to honor Seimone with a statue where our fans will forever be able to reflect on her impact and greatness,” LSU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey said.

She earned three first team All-America honors and earned the 2006 NCAA Class Award, which is given to the nation’s premier senior student-athlete based on achievement in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition.

Augustus’ No. 33 jersey has hung from the rafters of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center since Jan. 26, 2010, when she became the first LSU female student-athlete to have her jersey retired.

Augustus is one of only five Tigers to top the 2,000-point mark, and she ended her career with 2,702 points, the second-highest total in program history.

In 140 games, Augustus and the Tigers went 121-19 and finished each season ranked among the top five teams in the nation. LSU lost back-to-back games only one time during her career, and the 121 victories stand as the most-ever for the program over a four-year span.

The Augustus effect helped LSU’s popularity in women’s basketball reach an all-time high as the Tigers averaged 5,227 fans for the 59 home games during her four-year career. Augustus and her teammates played before five of the six largest crowds to ever fill the Maravich Assembly Center, which included 15,233 against Tennessee in 2005 and 15,217 against the Lady Vols in 2003.

Augustus was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2006 WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx. In her 15-year WNBA career, Augustus won four championships and was named MVP of the 2011 WNBA Finals. The 2006 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Augustus earned All-WNBA first team honors in 2012 and was a second team selection five times. She was an eight-time All-Star.

In 391 regular-season WNBA games, Augustus scored over 6,000 points and ranks among the league’s Top 10 all-time scorers.

On the world’s stage, Augustus won three gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016) as a member of the United States Olympic Team.

To help celebrate Augustus you can contribute to the LSU Greats Statue Fund through the Tiger Athletic Foundation. To support the construction of the statue honoring her legacy, click HERE to donate today!

(Release via LSU Athletics)

LSU Softball ranks No. 21/23 in week nine National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team remains at No. 21 in the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches' Poll, and No. 23 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll. The Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 118 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU won the three-game series at Texas A&M last weekend […]
Newly-hired LSU Basketball Head Coach announces staff

BATON ROUGE – LSU Men's Basketball Head Coach Matt McMahon announced on Thursday the members of his staff that will help him lead the LSU Tigers into the 2022-23 season. McMahon announced that Casey Long, Ronnie Hamilton and Cody Toppert will serve as assistant coaches. Long joins Coach McMahon after five seasons at Murray State while Hamilton comes to […]
LSU Beach Volleyball splits matches vs. No. 19 Stetson and No. 2 TCU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The fifth-ranked Tigers split matches on Sunday with a 4-1 win over No. 19 Stetson Saturday morning and a 3-2 loss against No. 2 TCU to close out the weekend at Florida State's Unconquered Invitational. "We took a huge step in the right direction," said head coach Russell Brock. "You don't want to […]
#20 LSU Softball set for showdown vs #8 Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. – Another top 10 opponent is on the horizon as No. 20/21 LSU (22-12, 3-3 SEC) challenges No. 8/12 Kentucky (22-8, 3-3 SEC) in a three-game series April 1-3 at Tiger Park. Friday and Sunday's games will begin at 6 and noon CT and will be streamed on SECN+ with Lyn Rollins and […]
Interim coach leads LSU into NCAA tourney after Wade departure

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kevin Nickelberry leads No. 6 seed LSU into its first-round matchup with Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. The 57-year-old Nickelberry was elevated to interim coach when Will Wade was fired Saturday amid allegations of NCAA violations. Associate head coach Bill Armstrong also was let go. The Tigers faced a […]
LSU says McMahon is new Tiger hoops coach

Matt McMahon, a Naismith National Coach of the Year Semifinalist who led Murray State to the first 18-0 season in Ohio Valley Conference history in 2021-22, has been named the 25th head coach of LSU Men's Basketball.
LSU's Nickelberry: We're going to play for the three letters on the front of our jerseys

LSU interim head coach Kevin Nickelberry answered questions from local and national Media on Thursday about former head coach Will Wade's departure, his team operating under a 'dark cloud' the past few seasons, and how he'd handling the limelight. Nickelberry says he's responded to the adversity 'much like a Father' would, shifting the focus to […]
LSU Baseball falls in Game One vs Auburn, 6-5

BATON ROUGE, La. – Auburn erased a 2-0 deficit with a six-run fifth inning Thursday night and held on for a 6-5 win over No. 12 LSU in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Auburn improved to 18-8 overall, 4-3 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 18-8 overall and 3-4 in conference play. The […]
