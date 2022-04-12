ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Effects’ native M1 Mac performance now 7 times faster

Cover picture for the articleAdobe has announced that After Effects is finally run natively on Apple’s M1 chips, and Adobe executives claim that this will deliver speeds up to seven times faster than the prior version on M1 Macs. The claim also mentions that on a Mac with an M1 Max processor,...

