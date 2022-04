SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Firefighters in San Jose on Sunday remained at the scene of the burned-out Home Depot store on Blossom Hill Road that was destroyed by a huge fire Saturday evening, investigating the cause of the blaze. “There’s some complexity there but there are some resources to assist,” San Jose fire department battalion chief Bennett Yendrey said of the investigation. “It’s just a testament to people’s awareness and people’s ability to stay calm and follow directions.” The fire at the Home Depot location that was first reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday quickly grew into a five-alarm inferno, triggering a response...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO