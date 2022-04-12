1967 Chevrolet Camaro Boasts Big-Block Power

This muscle car is a legendary American performance beast.

The Chevrolet Camaro is one of the most popular vehicles within the hot rodding and performance modification community. If the definition of a "ricer" is a car that focuses solely on looks while sacrificing performance, these cars are the polar opposite. Even as far back as the first generation, the Camaro was all about being stripped down and having a ton of horsepower. So it's always a remarkable sight to see a classic muscle car rolling around at your local track day or car show. Now you can cruise up to the meet in your own first-generation Camaro boasting a powertrain unlike anything on the street today and looks to match.

First of all, you'll notice that the hood has a pretty massive cowl that feeds air into the engine bay. Along with being fully functional, this addition to the factory appearance also makes the car a very intimidating opponent on the drag strip. The exterior is crafted to bring memories of old-school racers, which is likely why red was chosen for the paint color. This aggressive color is deep and subtle, like a dark red wine, while still sporting a boastful and flamboyant attitude. Essentially, it's the kind of car you may never see coming at night but commands attention in the daylight.

Under the hood is a massive powerhouse that might just be the most significant engine to ever see a first-gen Camaro's engine bay. This Camaro is powered by a 454 ci V8 engine, an updated sixth-generation powerhouse. While the owner doesn't list any specific output figures, the original managed to push over 450 horsepower. Based on the car's incredibly modified exterior and interior, it is reasonable to assume that the engine has had some work done to increase performance. This makes us very excited to announce that this 1967 Chevrolet Camaro is up for auction. Now you can be the proud owner of this American classic muscle car with higher quality than anything else at its price point. Are you ready for this adventure?

