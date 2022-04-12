ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergreen, LA

Murder, mystery and a barbecue brawl raise money for Evergreen Life Services

By Melinda Martinez, Alexandria Town Talk
 3 days ago
The night was filled with murder, mystery and comedic suspense as "The Great Barbecue Brawl (TO THE DEATH!)" got underway for a good cause.

This is the second time The Murder Mystery Dinner Theater starring The Unusual Suspects has partnered with Evergreen Life Services, a non-profit organization that provides supportive services for the intellectually and developmentally disabled, to host a fundraiser.

Actor and playwright Dan Forest believes in the work Evergreen is doing and thinks it's very important to give back to the community.

"Evergreen's mission is to serve, provide for and campaign for individuals with disabilities," said Janet Hannah, training personnel coordinator for Central Louisiana. "Even though I don't work hands on with our individuals, I do get to visit with them when they come to the office. So I have got to see what a difference Evergreen has made in their lives and what Evergreen continues to do in their lives."

Funds raised enable individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to receive the support they need from Evergreen to live more independent lives.

"We help them find self-worth, teach life and social skills, financial training and more. We strive to help each individual become as independent as possible and provide them with a place that they can call home," said Hannah.

Evergreen Life Services serves 140 people in Central Louisiana in a wide array of programs such as community homes and vocational programs.

The play was written by was about a barbecue competition in which a judge was murdered during the competition. Hilarity ensues as everyone tries to figure out who the murderer is. The play is also interactive with audience participation.

Sylvia Coody enjoyed the entertainment with friends who all donned chef's hats and aprons. She said they had a great time at the show and that the money was going to a very good cause.

For more information about Evergreen Life Services, visit its website www.evergreenls.org.

For more information about The Murder Mystery Dinner Theater starring The Unusual Suspects, visit their Facebook page.

