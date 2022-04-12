ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Bugsnax DLC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Release Date Announced

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBugsnax developer Young Horses has announced that the whimsical title about catching food-themed critters will officially release for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows 10 and Steam on April 28th. Additionally, the new free downloadable content (DLC) update, The Isle of Bigsnax,...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Ubisoft Surprises Fans With New Free Game

Ubisoft has surprised fans with a new free game. Ubisoft is best known for Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six, and a few other games and series with mainstream appeal. Not everything it makes is for mainstream appeal though. In fact, some of its best games aren't made for mainstream audiences. This new free game isn't one of its best games, but it certainley checks the latter. Between now and April, everyone can redeem Anno 1800 for free, no strings attached.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Threaten to End Subscription Over Divisive Free Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers on Reddit are threatening to end their subscription over April's free PS Plus games. For the month of April, PS Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are being treated to three games: Slay the Spire, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and Hood: Legends & Outlaws. Compared to the standards of the subscription service set this year alone, this is a disappointing month. It's still light years beyond what Games With Gold is offering Xbox Live Gold subscribers, but coming off last month especially, many PS Plus subscribers can't help but feel underwhelmed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Disney Mirrorverse Release Date Announced

Disney and mobile game developer Kabam have announced the release date for Disney Mirrorverse, the highly anticipated team-based action role-playing game for mobile, alongside a new trailer showing off some of the characters players can expect to see. The video game takes place in, as the name implies, a divergent universe apart from the normal Disney worlds where dark and light magic have elevated certain characters into Mirrorverse Guardians who fight against the Fractured, who seek to shatter both realities.
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

Hogwarts Legacy confirmed for Nintendo Switch, Holiday 2022 release window

After initially being announced for PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, and PC, Hogwarts Legacy will seemingly also make its way to the Nintendo Switch when it releases late this year. The Switch is listed as a platform the game will be released on according to the FAQ page on the game’s website. No word yet on if Hogwarts Legacy will be a cloud version or not for the Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuri Lowenthal
Person
Debra Wilson
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Users Surprised With Special Stealth Release

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users have been surprised by a special stealth release. It's a slow period for the Nintendo Switch. Apart from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, every major release so far this year has skipped the platform and Nintendo itself doesn't have much releasing of note until later this year. Switch users do have Kirby and the Forgotten Land coming later this month, but Kirby is far from an A-tier Nintendo property. Fortunately, April is looking a bit better for Switch users with the likes of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, MLB The Show 22, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, The House of the Dead: Remake, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed all coming to the Nintendo platform. This isn't The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 or Bayonetta 3, but it's better than how the first three months of the year have treated Switch fans. It's not April yet though. That said, the aforementioned stealth release may hold over fans until it is.
MLB
ComicBook

Is GTA Online Coming to an End? New Rumor Divides Fans

A new rumor claims that GTA Online's final update -- or at least its final major update -- is coming this year right before GTA 6's marketing campaign kicks in. It's hard to imagine this given how much money GTA Online prints, but it's exactly the claim Grand Theft Auto leaker Matheusvictorbr recently made. According to the leaker, the current iteration of GTA Online will get its final DLC/major update sometime this year alongside the start of the GTA 6 marketing campaign, presumably to ensure Grand Theft Auto fans turn their attention to GTA 6. A few different reliable sources have claimed GTA 6 is going to be revealed this year, so this part of the rumor isn't very surprising. The part about GTA Online is new though.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Accidentally Leaks Major PS5 Controller News

PlayStation has accidentally leaked a major new feature for the PS5 DualSense controller. The PS5 controller is one of the biggest selling points of the new PlayStation controller. Between the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, it offers an experience you can't get on the Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch. It's an impressive controller, but right now it's impossible to update its firmware without access to a PS5, which is a major problem for PC players with the controller. That said, it looks like this issue is finally being remedied.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Games Teased by Sony

PlayStation Plus is expanding, which means lots more "free" games are being added to the subscription service. The pertinent question is how many and of what quality. Well, according to PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan, Sony has gathered the participation of just about everybody, from big publishers to small indie teams. In total, PlayStation has collected over 200 partners for the expansion of PlayStation Plus, which Ryan claims will result in a "really strong" lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Video Game#Xbox Release Date#The Nintendo Switch#The Epic Games Store#Dlc
ComicBook

PlayStation Releases Disappointing PS4 Update

PlayStation has released a rather disappointing PS4 update, and by disappointing, we mean it does next to nothing, or at least if it does, Sony doesn't relay what this is. If you boot up your PS4 today, you will be greeted with a mandatory 400 MB system software update, dubbed 9.51. According to the official patch notes of this update, it "improves system performance." How it does achieve this and how much improvement is there? We don't know. That's all the patch notes reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 Release Date Announced

Activision has released a new trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 3. While the brief trailer does not offer much in the way of information about the new Season, the publisher did reveal that it will release on April 27th. The theme of this season is "Classified Arms," and the storyline will connect to the Nebula bombs introduced last season. In the trailer, Task Force Harpy has been deployed against Nazi forces in Caldera, and after dispatching their foes, they discover that the Nazis have "unwittingly shaken something awake," as a strange sound can be heard coming over the radio.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Insider Shares Good News About Release Date

According to a prominent Rockstar Games insider, GTA 6's release date isn't as far away as everyone thinks. Many Grand Theft Auto fans are operating under the assumption that the next Grand Theft Auto game is still very far away, which is a reasonable expectation considering that the game has yet to even be revealed. With GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 -- the most recent games from Rockstar Games -- two years separated the reveal and release. There's no reason to expect this pattern to break, which would mean there's no reason to expect that GTA 6 is anything closer than two years away. Apparently, it is though, which is good news for Grand Theft Auto fans desperate to play the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty Insider Leaks New Game From Sledgehammer Games

Activision is ensuring the Call of Duty machine stays well-oiled, despite uncertainty over the franchise's future, according to an insider. The previously reliable and annualized shooter franchise is currently going through some reported changes, as Activision is reportedly delaying next year's Call of Duty to 2024. There are a number of reasons why Activision could be pivoting to this. For starters, Call of Duty: Vanguard reportedly underperformed. It may be time for Activision to pump the brakes and reevaluate the future of the series. Secondly, Microsoft's acquisition of Activision is expected to close by next summer, meaning it may want to make various changes to the release cycle of the series and more.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Windows 10
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Doma's Season 3 Design

Demon Slayer introduced plenty of demons over the course of its first two seasons of its anime adaptation, but we've barely scratched the surface of the deadly creatures of the night that are threatening the world at large. While we did get a brief look at Doma in the season finale, expect some big things one of the top-tier demons when season three rolls around, and one cosplayer has managed to capture the bizarre aesthetic of one of Muzan's most powerful soldiers.
COMICS
ComicBook

Moon Knight Fans Notice Major Change Happening Episode to Episode

The third episode of Moon Knight was released on Disney+ today, which means the Oscar Isaac-led Marvel series is already halfway through. The show is filled with easter eggs and big questions, and fans are wondering if Isaac will end up playing more personalities in addition to Marc Spector/Moon Knight and Steven Grant/Mr. Knight. The character is constantly changing, much like his namesake: the moon! In fact, some Marvel fans have noticed that the moon has been changing each week in the show's credits.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Shares New Look at Rebecca With Special Art

Edens Zero's series creator is showing some major love to its main heroine, Rebecca Bluegarden, with a special new sketch! While many fans will likely recognize Hiro Mashima more for his previous works like Fairy Tail and Rave Master, the creator is currently making his way through a newer science fantasy series that has gone to much further lengths than ever seen in those prior works. Originally beginning with the full introduction to its main heroine, Rebecca, who wanted to become a popular internet celebrity, the series has since exploded into all kinds of space faring battles in the months and years since.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Makeover Gives Cabba A Dragon Ball Z Look

Dragon Ball Super hasn't just introduced us to gods like Beerus, God of Destruction, and angels like Whis, the handler of said God of Destruction, but the sequel Shonen series has also introduced us to countless characters from other universes. With Universe Six being the first alternate reality introduced in the Shonen franchise, the universe introduced us to a few new Saiyan warriors, with a fan artist imagining what Vegeta's protégé, Cabba, getting a makeover in the style of Dragon Ball Z.
COMICS
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of the Best Strategy Games Ever Free

The Epic Games Store is making one of the best strategy games of all-time completely free over the course of the next week. Specifically, that game in question happens to be XCOM 2, which was first released back in 2016. And while this release of XCOM 2 is a bit special given how lauded the game is, it's not the only free title on the Epic Games Store this week.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Cell's Latest Form

Dragon Ball Super is busy these days with its new movie, and quite a few headlines have been penned thanks to the film. After a recent delay, the movie has no set release at this point, and the anticipation has fans on edge. After all, the movie promises to give Piccolo a new form, and some expect more surprises to come from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. And thanks to a special promo, well – theories are running rampant about Cell and his new Awakened form.
COMICS
ComicBook

Interceptor: Netflix Unveils First Look, Release Date for Elsa Pataky Thriller

Two members of the Hemsworth-Pataky household are about to have original action thrillers on Netflix. Christ Hemsworth broke records with the release of Extraction on Netflix back in 2020. This year, it's Elsa Pataky's turn to deliver the thrills. The actress is set to star in a new original movie for Netflix called Interceptor, which tells the story of a military captain charged with stopping a nuclear disaster.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy