Auglaize County, OH

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Auglaize, Hardin, Mercer, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 08:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 07:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Jasper, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Colleton, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Effingham County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atkinson, Clinch, Coffee, Echols by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 06:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Atkinson; Clinch; Coffee; Echols DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ATKINSON COUNTY, GA
County
Hardin County, OH
County
Shelby County, OH
City
Shelby, OH
County
Mercer County, OH
County
Auglaize County, OH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Camden, Gloucester, Northwestern Burlington, Salem by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 02:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Northwestern Burlington; Salem DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Gloucester, Salem, Northwestern Burlington and Camden. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Appomattox, Campbell, Charlotte, Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Appomattox; Campbell; Charlotte; Halifax; Pittsylvania DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Halifax, Charlotte, Appomattox, Campbell and Pittsylvania Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 07:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
#Dense Fog Advisory
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 08:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Inland Dixie; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Lafayette; Leon; Madison DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of dense fog down to a quarter mile or less. * WHERE...Primarily along the Flint River, the counties along the FL and GA border, and down the Big Bend. * WHEN...through 10AM EST. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Gates, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Gates; Hertford; Northampton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, eastern and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GATES COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Northwest Providence by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 06:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Charleston, Inland Berkeley, Tidal Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 07:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Charleston; Inland Berkeley; Tidal Berkeley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Inland Berkeley, Charleston and Tidal Berkeley Counties. In Georgia, Inland Chatham County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 03:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibilities of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...southeast Alabama and Walton County, Florida. * WHEN...Through 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 05:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Connecticut and Long Island, including Queens and Brooklyn. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bronx, Northern Queens, Southern Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 05:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bronx; Northern Queens; Southern Westchester DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The Bronx and Northern Queens in New York City, and Southern Westchester. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BRONX, NY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Chichagof Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 07:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Chichagof Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Eastern Chichagof Island. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Western Grant; Western Pendleton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility down to one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...The District of Columbia, portions of central, north central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM Friday to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Washington, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northern Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Hancock and Washington Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

