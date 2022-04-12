ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

1 person dead in single-vehicle crash near Horsetooth Reservoir

By Miles Blumhardt, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwZGn_0f6jkhA500

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Horsetooth Reservoir.

Colorado State Patrol said it was notified of the crash at Horsetooth Cliffs Way and Centennial Drive shortly after 7 a.m. Monday. When first responders arrived, they found an adult male deceased in a 2014 Buick SUV.

The crash location is about 0.4 of a mile north of Larimer County Road 38E. Horsetooth Cliffs Way is one of two short spur roads that lead into a small subdivision along the cliffs above the east shore of the reservoir.

No other vehicles were involved and no other person was in the vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The name of the deceased will be released by the Larimer County Coroner's Office.

Windsor crash: One dead after Jeep hits crowd

Reporter Miles Blumhardt looks for stories that impact your life. Be it news, outdoors, sports — you name it, he wants to report it. Have a story idea? Contact him at milesblumhardt@coloradoan.com or on Twitter @MilesBlumhardt. Support his work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 1 person dead in single-vehicle crash near Horsetooth Reservoir

Comments / 1

Related
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KEYC

Two killed in single-vehicle crash in Anoka County

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (KEYC) - Sheriff’s officials say two people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Anoka County. Authorities say a man and woman died when their vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday about 8:30 p.m. in East Bethel. First responders arrived to find the vehicle on...
CBS Denver

Southbound I-25 Reopens Following Crash Involving Semi, Several Vehicles Near Fort Collins

By Anna Maria Basquez (CBS4) – Interstate 25 reopened hours after southbound lanes were closed following a crash at Mulberry Street in Fort Collins. The crash happened just before noon Thursday and the interstate reopened just before 4 p.m. ALERT: SB I-25 near Mulberry is open. Thank you for your patience. Please buckle up and drive safe. @ColoradoDOT @LarimerSheriff @FCPolice — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) April 14, 2022 One person suffered serious injuries in the crash. A total of three people were rushed to the hospital. (credit: CSP) “It was a semi … but for some reason went through the median, hit multiple cars … it’s going to be an extended closure,” said Trooper Gary Cutler, spokesman for Colorado State Patrol. (credit: Dillon Thomas) The semi driver was headed northbound before crashing through the median. A Maserati was involved in the crash. Crews may have to reconstruct the Jersey Barrier at the crash scene. (credit: Dillon Thomas) A spokeswoman for Poudre Fire Authority said each person who was hurt was in a different car. SB I-25 shut down at Mulberry (CO 14) for a serious crash pic.twitter.com/Zw9vylYe2k — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) April 14, 2022
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larimer County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Centennial, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
Larimer County, CO
Accidents
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Fort Collins, CO
Accidents
County
Larimer County, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Crime & Safety
Fort Collins, CO
Cars
US News and World Report

2 Killed in Vehicle Crashes in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Two people died after being hit by vehicles in Aurora, police said. The Aurora Police Department said at around 7:50 p.m. Friday a man was attempting to cross East Colfax Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle, 9News reported. The driver of the vehicle...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Victim Identified In Suspected Inmate-To-Inmate Murder At Old Max

By Anna Maria Basquez CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– State officials said the death of an inmate on March 8 at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility is suspected to be an inmate-to-inmate homicide, possibly between cellmates. Officials named the victim as Cruz Carbajal, 41, who resided in Mesa County before incarceration. “A suspect has been identified, but has not yet been named due to the ongoing nature of the investigation,” the statement by the Colorado Department of Corrections said. Officials were checking whether the suspect was transferred from the facility. Cruz Carbajal (credit: Dept. of Corrections) Staff at Carbajal’s facility, known as “Old Max,” which was...
CANON CITY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Horsetooth Reservoir#Traffic Accident#Colorado State Patrol#Buick#Twitter
CBS Denver

Kaelen Bernal Remains In Custody On $1 Million Bond After Arrest For Theft, Shooting, Chase, Crash In Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man facing charges in last week’s chase and crash that included an exchange of gunfire with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and firing at the owner of the truck, remains in custody on $1 million bond. A judge issued the bond ruling for Kaelen Alberto Bernal at a hearing Monday. Kaelen Alberto Bernal (credit: Jefferson County) Bernal was arrested last Thursday night after a series of crimes that investigators say began with the theft of the truck from a business lot near Conifer early that morning. (credit: CBS) The owner of the truck spotted him driving the vehicle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Teens Shot, Killed Inside Moving Vehicle Identified As 13-Year-Old Jayden Hoyle, 14-Year-Old Adrion Foster

DENVER (CBS4)– The teenagers shot and killed while in a moving car on Peoria Street last Friday night, and involved in a crash that killed another driver, have been identified as 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle and 14-year-old Adrion Foster. According to the autopsies, both died of gunshot wounds. (credit: CBS) Police said the incident started last Friday in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street around 6 p.m. Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks. (credit:...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

SWAT situation on Pueblo’s eastside, suspects possibly linked to robbery

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department says possible suspects from an earlier incident led to a SWAT situation on Pueblo's Eastside. According to police, officers and the SWAT team are at the scene of East 1st St. and North Joplin at a residence. Police told KRDO they've tried to contact the suspects inside The post SWAT situation on Pueblo’s eastside, suspects possibly linked to robbery appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

1K+
Followers
848
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy