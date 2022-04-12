A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Horsetooth Reservoir.

Colorado State Patrol said it was notified of the crash at Horsetooth Cliffs Way and Centennial Drive shortly after 7 a.m. Monday. When first responders arrived, they found an adult male deceased in a 2014 Buick SUV.

The crash location is about 0.4 of a mile north of Larimer County Road 38E. Horsetooth Cliffs Way is one of two short spur roads that lead into a small subdivision along the cliffs above the east shore of the reservoir.

No other vehicles were involved and no other person was in the vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The name of the deceased will be released by the Larimer County Coroner's Office.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 1 person dead in single-vehicle crash near Horsetooth Reservoir