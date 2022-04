BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 12-year-old Maryland boy who was the subject of an AMBER Alert was found Tuesday morning with his father in a shed in Carroll County, authorities said. The pair were unharmed but were taken to an area hospital for evaluation, Maryland State Police said. Criminal charges for the father are pending the outcome of an investigation. The discovery put an end to a 15-hour search that began Monday afternoon when the boy’s mother reported him missing after he did not show up for school, authorities said. Investigators learned that the boy was with his father, who was last seen last...

HAMPSTEAD, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO