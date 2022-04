Betty B Shaulis, 91, of Dillsburg, PA, passed away on March 22, 2022, in the Forest Park Nursing Home. She was born May 22, 1930, in Bullskin Twp., to the late Wylie and Marguerite (Crouse) Zufall and was the widow of Alfred J. Shaulis who passed away on June 14, 2006.

DILLSBURG, PA ・ 22 DAYS AGO