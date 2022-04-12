ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City man charged with possessing and promoting child porn

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dO1ky_0f6jj2DS00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Jefferson City man is facing criminal charges for child pornography after a nine-month investigation into several emails sent and received of “apparent child sexual abuse material.”

A Cole County prosecutor has charged Murphy Kemplin with possession of child porn and first-degree promoting child pornography.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office Cyber Crimes Task Force was notified of the emails on July 2, 2021, after a tip by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on the alleged Yahoo account. According to court documents, police searched the email account after getting a search warrant and found 11 images of a 14-year-old engaged in sexual activity.

Police identified the suspect, Kemplin, as living at a residence on the 6900 block of A Windmill Lane in Jefferson City. During a post-Miranda interview with Kemplin, he admitted owning the email accounts where police found the photos, according to court documents.

Kemplin is being held without bond at the Cole County Jail. Kemplin does not have a defense attorney listed according to online court records.

The post Jefferson City man charged with possessing and promoting child porn appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Charges filed in shooting at east Columbia apartments

EDITOR'S NOTE: Some details related to the shooting have been corrected. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old man with two felonies after a weekend shooting that left one person injured at an east Columbia apartment complex. TC Lee Littrice, of Columbia, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He was The post Charges filed in shooting at east Columbia apartments appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cole County, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
Cole County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Pornography#Yahoo#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police death investigation at Strawn Park

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police were seen investigating a death at Strawn Park on Sunday morning. ABC 17 News crews arrived at the scene at 1:50 a.m. and saw two police officers speaking with an unmarked car. CPD confirmed a death investigation at the park but said that they could not confirm the cause of The post Columbia Police death investigation at Strawn Park appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person sent to the hospital after a shooting Saturday evening in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Officers with the Columbia Police Department were called to the McKee St. and Orchard Ln. area around 4 p.m. Saturday evening for a report of shots fired in the 4600 block of Orchard Lane. On scene officers learned that one victim had been transported by a personal vehicle to a local hospital The post One person sent to the hospital after a shooting Saturday evening in north Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy