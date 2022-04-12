JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Jefferson City man is facing criminal charges for child pornography after a nine-month investigation into several emails sent and received of “apparent child sexual abuse material.”

A Cole County prosecutor has charged Murphy Kemplin with possession of child porn and first-degree promoting child pornography.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office Cyber Crimes Task Force was notified of the emails on July 2, 2021, after a tip by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on the alleged Yahoo account. According to court documents, police searched the email account after getting a search warrant and found 11 images of a 14-year-old engaged in sexual activity.

Police identified the suspect, Kemplin, as living at a residence on the 6900 block of A Windmill Lane in Jefferson City. During a post-Miranda interview with Kemplin, he admitted owning the email accounts where police found the photos, according to court documents.

Kemplin is being held without bond at the Cole County Jail. Kemplin does not have a defense attorney listed according to online court records.

The post Jefferson City man charged with possessing and promoting child porn appeared first on ABC17NEWS .