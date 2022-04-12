ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Consumer price inflation hit new 40-year high in March

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBdTW_0f6jiroX00

(CNN) — America’s inflation problem didn’t abate in March. Prices kept creeping up, hitting a fresh 40-year high, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Tuesday.

The Consumer Price Index rose 8.5% for the year ended in March, not adjusted for seasonal swings, outpacing February’s elevated reading of 7.9% and matching a level not seen since December 1981. It was slightly higher than the 8.4% economists had predicted.

Most of the March increase was driven by a jump in gasoline and food prices, which rose as the Ukraine conflict threw global commodities markets for a loop, as well as an upswing in housing costs.

Last month alone, US gas prices rose by more than 18%.

Stripping out the more volatile food and energy categories, prices rose 6.5% over the 12-month period ended in March — the biggest jump since August 1982.

Energy costs jumped 32% over the last year, while food prices rose by 8.8%. It was the biggest increase in food prices since May 1981.

For the month of March, consumer prices rose 1.2% with seasonal adjustments. Excluding food and energy, prices rose 0.3% — less than in February, underlining how big a factor commodity prices are in the current inflation spike.

Airline tickets, furniture, medical care and motor vehicle insurance also increased in price.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

Food inflation in Texas reaches 40-year record high

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Food prices are up eight percent compared to last February. The Texas Farm Bureau said food prices haven’t been this high since 1981. Items like meat, poultry, fish, and eggs are some of the most inflated products on the shelf, costing 13 percent more. “Food...
TEXAS STATE
SPY

As Inflation Hits 40 Year High, Visible Is Offering 3 Months of Wireless For Just $20 Per Month

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The world is expensive right now. Gas prices have skyrocketed, and record-high inflation has hiked up the cost of everything from airplane tickets to household staples like paper towels. If you’re feeling the effects of rising gas prices, you’re probably resorting to cutting out fun purchases like alcohol, clothing and travel so you can afford your true monthly must-haves, like your phone plan. Thankfully, there’s Visible and their as low as $25/month cell phone...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Signet expects the number of weddings in 2022 to hit a 40-year high

Wedding bells are ringing at a record rate, according to Signet Jewelers Ltd., which identified the trend as a tailwind for the retailer in 2022. “We expect more weddings this year than we’ve seen in nearly 40 years,” said Chief Executive Gina Drosos on the earnings call, according to a FactSet transcript.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#Gas Prices#Food Prices#Price Index#Inflation#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc
Benzinga

Why Price Controls Are Not The Answer To Soaring Gasoline Prices

The severe end of the price control spectrum includes the actions taken by the U.S. Office of Price Administration during World War II. The OPA set prices and imposed rationing for a wide range of products to support the war effort, including gasoline, rubber, sugar and coffee. Another example of...
TRAFFIC
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy