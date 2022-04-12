ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Stop for gas fuels $1 million jackpot in Baltimore County

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEVWe_0f6jiZ7Z00

OWINGS MILLS, MD—A loyal Maryland Lottery instant ticket player from Baltimore County fueled up his gas tank and experienced a fabulous explosion – of money ! He won $1 million playing a $20 Money Explosion scratch-off he bought with his gas.

The anonymous winner, who is using the nickname “Guyanese Gambler” for publicity purposes, found his lucky game when he stopped for gas at his local Royal Farms in Owings Mills. Once he finished pumping gas, the 67-year-old realized he had over paid by $20. The Owings Mills resident returned inside to get his change and then decided to take a chance on winning some cash.

“At first, I thought I should get a couple of $5 scratch-offs to play later,” the “Guyanese Gambler” told Lottery officials, “but then, I said to myself, ‘Go big.’ ”

He asked the store employee to give him the $20 Money Explosion instant ticket instead of $20 in change. Once he scratched off the entire instant ticket, he spotted the winning symbol and knew he was an instant millionaire.

Although the player returned to his vehicle and screamed with joy like it was his first big prize, the “Guyanese Gambler” is no stranger to winning. This is one in a long line of wins for the lucky father of nine. He also won $50,000 in 2005 playing a Red Cherries scratch-off, $18,000 at an Atlantic City casino and scored numerous prizes of $10,000 to $20,000. Through all the wins, he remembers his family.

“I plan on giving money to my 19 grandkids to help them on their way,” he said. “I also plan on taking a trip back to my home country of Guyana to visit my family and take a vacation.”

“Guyanese Gambler” plans to use the rest of the money to purchase a new home in the near future. The retired healthcare worker will continue in his current job as a bartender at a local hotel.

Also celebrating the “Guyanese Gambler’s” huge win is the Royal Farms located at 10988 Red Run Boulevard in Owings Mills, which will earn a $1,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

Photo via Pexels

The post Stop for gas fuels $1 million jackpot in Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 2

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing winning Maryland Lottery ticket on Belair Road

BALTIMORE, MD—Playing family members’ birth dates in Maryland Lottery games is a common practice that paid off this month for yet another lucky player. A Baltimore man won $50,000 by playing his mom’s birthday numbers in a Pick 5 game. The 64-year-old said he found out about his win by scanning his ticket using the Maryland Lottery app. After the … Continue reading "Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing winning Maryland Lottery ticket on Belair Road" The post Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing winning Maryland Lottery ticket on Belair Road appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Man who bought winning $100,000 Powerball ticket in Rosedale claims prize

ROSEDALE, MD—A $20 quick-pick ticket gave a dedicated Maryland Lottery player his first big prize by delivering a $100,000 Powerball win in the April 4 drawing. The anonymous winner, who selected the nickname “Bucky Walter” for publicity purposes, says that he’s played Lottery games since the Maryland Lottery’s debut. The Baltimore resident enjoys playing Mega Millions, Powerball, and a number … Continue reading "Man who bought winning $100,000 Powerball ticket in Rosedale claims prize" The post Man who bought winning $100,000 Powerball ticket in Rosedale claims prize appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Parkville woman celebrating $100,000 Maryland Lottery win

PARKVILLE, MD—A Parkville woman is celebrating a huge Maryland Lottery win. The Baltimore County resident arrived at Lottery headquarters in high spirits this week, eager to collect her $100,000 scratch-off prize. The lucky woman claimed the third of nine top prizes on the Gold instant ticket. The $10 game, which went on sale in October 2021, has more than 395,000 … Continue reading "Parkville woman celebrating $100,000 Maryland Lottery win" The post Parkville woman celebrating $100,000 Maryland Lottery win appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Lifestyle
County
Baltimore County, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Owings Mills, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, Parkville players land big Maryland Lottery prizes

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A few local players scored big prizes from the Maryland Lottery over the past week. Lottery officials say the following winning tickets were sold in and around the Nottingham area: $50,000 Powerball ticket sold on April 1 at Maria’s, located at 1812 Taylor Avenue in Parkville (unclaimed) $15,514 RACETRAX ticket sold on March 31 at Perry Hall BP located … Continue reading "Nottingham, Parkville players land big Maryland Lottery prizes" The post Nottingham, Parkville players land big Maryland Lottery prizes appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Ocean City Today

Hogan announces major manufacturer coming to Baltimore

(The Center Square) – A $350 million workforce investment is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced that United Safety Technology Inc. has made plans for a $350 million medical supply production facility that is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs. The company will produce nitrile gloves, which were in heavy demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

WANTED: Maryland Man Allegedly Behind Two Homicides In Prince George's County

Prince George's County Police are offering up to $2,500 to anyone with information about a man believed to be behind multiple recent homicides in the county. Malique Harden, 21, of Suitland, is wanted for killing Michael Hawkins, 58, of Washington DC in his apartment in the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road on Feb. 27, police said. Harden reportedly shot and killed Hawkins during a robbery, police said.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Maryland

I have been writing a popular series looking at the richest person in various cities and states across the United States, and today it is time to look at Maryland. When Forbes released its annual list of billionaires this week, there was a change at the top of Maryland's billionaire list.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Guyana#Maryland Lottery#Red Cherries
NottinghamMD.com

Police seek to identify child found in Essex

UPDATE: Police say the child’s family has been located. Original story below… ——— ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a child who was found in the Essex area. Officers found the child on Wednesday in the area of Kingston Road at Graythorn Road. The child is approximately two years old, three feet tall, … Continue reading "Police seek to identify child found in Essex" The post Police seek to identify child found in Essex appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Four of the Best Areas in Maryland to Retire In

Maryland is one of the more diverse states in the U.S, which makes it a prime location for retirees. There are plenty of relaxed areas with tons of activities for you to enjoy in each one. However, you might not know where to go as the number of possibilities can be overwhelming. Here are four of the best areas in Maryland to retire in.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS Baltimore

Glen Burnie Road Rager Arrested After He Tails Victim To Police Station

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man was charged in a road rage incident in Glen Burnie after he followed a victim to a police station Tuesday, Anne Arundel County Police said. Jamal Rodgers Jr., 20, of Owings Mills is charged with reckless endangerment and first-degree assault. Police said the victim pulled to the side of Dorsey Road near Aviation Blvd around 11 a.m. Tuesday when a firetruck in emergency status drove passed them. The victim told police Rodgers was angered that they pulled over in front of him rather than behind him, police said. Rodgers allegedly got out of his car and began yelling at the driver, then he allegedly got back in his car and rammed the vehicle twice. The victim told police they then began driving to a police station with Rodgers following them. Police said Rodgers fled the area when the suspect got to the police station, but he was found and arrested a short distance away.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

20 storage units burglarized in Nottingham, armed individuals threaten Middle River employee

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, three individuals cut through a fence and entered a location in the 8100-block of Perry Hill Road in Nottingham (21236). The suspects then broke into twenty storage units and stole multiple items that were inside of them. … Continue reading "20 storage units burglarized in Nottingham, armed individuals threaten Middle River employee" The post 20 storage units burglarized in Nottingham, armed individuals threaten Middle River employee appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy