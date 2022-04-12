Stop for gas fuels $1 million jackpot in Baltimore County

OWINGS MILLS, MD—A loyal Maryland Lottery instant ticket player from Baltimore County fueled up his gas tank and experienced a fabulous explosion – of money ! He won $1 million playing a $20 Money Explosion scratch-off he bought with his gas.

The anonymous winner, who is using the nickname “Guyanese Gambler” for publicity purposes, found his lucky game when he stopped for gas at his local Royal Farms in Owings Mills. Once he finished pumping gas, the 67-year-old realized he had over paid by $20. The Owings Mills resident returned inside to get his change and then decided to take a chance on winning some cash.

“At first, I thought I should get a couple of $5 scratch-offs to play later,” the “Guyanese Gambler” told Lottery officials, “but then, I said to myself, ‘Go big.’ ”

He asked the store employee to give him the $20 Money Explosion instant ticket instead of $20 in change. Once he scratched off the entire instant ticket, he spotted the winning symbol and knew he was an instant millionaire.

Although the player returned to his vehicle and screamed with joy like it was his first big prize, the “Guyanese Gambler” is no stranger to winning. This is one in a long line of wins for the lucky father of nine. He also won $50,000 in 2005 playing a Red Cherries scratch-off, $18,000 at an Atlantic City casino and scored numerous prizes of $10,000 to $20,000. Through all the wins, he remembers his family.

“I plan on giving money to my 19 grandkids to help them on their way,” he said. “I also plan on taking a trip back to my home country of Guyana to visit my family and take a vacation.”

“Guyanese Gambler” plans to use the rest of the money to purchase a new home in the near future. The retired healthcare worker will continue in his current job as a bartender at a local hotel.

Also celebrating the “Guyanese Gambler’s” huge win is the Royal Farms located at 10988 Red Run Boulevard in Owings Mills, which will earn a $1,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

