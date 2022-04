If there's one component to our devices we all wish would get better, it's batteries. Sure, most smartphones these days last a lot longer than they did a decade ago, but no one will ever argue against more efficient gadgets. While we wait for battery technology to keep evolving, an external battery pack is the best choice for extending your phone's life while on the go. Zendure's SuperTank Pro is one of the best power banks you can find today, and it's a whopping $50 off on Amazon right now.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO