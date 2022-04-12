ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola admits he didn't know about Fernandinho's plan to leave Man City

By Jamie Spencer
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Fernandinho didn't tell him about planning to leave Man City until the player announced it, but will talk to him about...

NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
UEFA
BBC

Guardiola dreaming of lifting the FA Cup again

Pep Guardiola said he has unfinished business with the FA Cup as he looks to take Manchester City beyond the semi-finals for only the second time. City have reached the last four of the competition five times under the Spaniard, but their only triumph under him came in 2019. When...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Daily Mail

Harry Kane 'will REJECT the chance to join Manchester United this summer' after deciding to stay at Tottenham, as the former City target bides his time over his next move with two years left on his contract with Spurs

Harry Kane is reportedly set to turn down Manchester United and stay at Tottenham this summer. The England captain failed in his bid to leave Spurs last summer as he looked to join Manchester City to boost his chances of winning silverware. United, who are currently enduring a poor season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid president accuses Manchester City of playing 'pre-historic' football as war of words escalates between the two sides after feisty second leg of their Champions League quarter-final

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has claimed Manchester City played 'pre-historic' football in Wednesday night's Champions League quarter-final in a pointed barb following Pep Guardiola's perceived criticism of Diego Simeone's side. City held on for a goalless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano to secure a 1-0 aggregate win, but the...
UEFA
BBC

Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Bale, Silva, Salah, Fernandez, Paqueta, Ocampos

Newcastle want to make Brentford's Christian Eriksen their 'flagship' summer signing and will compete with Tottenham, Everton and West Ham for the 30-year-old Denmark midfielder, while the Bees are keen to extend his contract in west London. (Northern Echo) Corinthians, Botafogo and Flamengo have approached Manchester City captain Fernandinho about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Man City
The US Sun

Atletico Madrid’s partial stadium ban OVERTURNED with full capacity expected for Man City Champions League crunch clash

ATLETICO MADRID's partial stadium ban for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Manchester City has been overturned. Uefa ordered a partial closure of the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium after a small number of Atletico fans were caught on camera performing Nazi salutes in the first leg of their clash with the Premier League champions.
UEFA
SB Nation

Manchester City Champions League Semi Final Dates and Times Confirmed

We have dates and times! After a great win over two legs vs Atletico Madrid, City will get the chance to face the winningest team of the UCL. Now official: Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the UCL semi-final first-leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 26 April, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 (UK).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Kevin De Bruyne is set to MISS Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final showdown with Liverpool due to an ankle injury... with Kyle Walker also expected to be absent as Pep Guardiola counts the cost of his side's bruising win over Atletico Madrid

Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool with an ankle injury. The Belgian's problem is thought to be an impact injury rather than muscular, but club doctors will have a better grasp of timescales for his absence after more assessment. Manager...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Report: Kevin De Bruyne And Kyle Walker To Miss Manchester City’s FA Cup Semi-Final Clash With Liverpool

Pep Guardiola’s team played a gruelling Champions League match against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening where a 0-0 draw saw them triumph on aggregate. It doesn’t look like City have escaped from the clash unscathed with RMC Sport (via Actu Foot) reporting that both De Bruyne and Walker picked up injuries and will miss the match at Wembley on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
