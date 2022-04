The announcement for Ghostwire Tokyo, or perhaps Ikumi Nakamura’s presentation, really put this game on the map. Unfortunately, the game did end up taking quite a bit longer than most hoped to actually come out, and Nakamura herself even left the studio during development. Even so, this temporary PlayStation 5 exclusive launched and has gained plenty of praise for what it ended up being. It might not be quite as spooky as we were initially lead to believe, but the world, enemies, and story the game presents are all incredibly captivating.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO