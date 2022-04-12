ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Vanguard's #2 Ranked Player Exposed Themselves as a Cheater

By Alexandra Hobbs
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of Call of Duty: Vanguard's top Ranked players has exposed themselves as a cheater, after accidentally revealing their cheats on...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Call of Duty Vanguard Players Call for More Updates and Fixes

Call of Duty: Vanguard players have been calling on Sledgehammer Games for more frequent updates to fix the game's various bugs and glitches. CoD fans have had a battle on their hands with recent releases, from Warzone to Vanguard it seems that there are no shortage of issues and bugs continuously creeping into the game. Despite the issues, some players feel that updates to Vanguard, specifically, haven't been frequent enough.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season Two Reloaded: New Ranked Play Rewards and Updates Revealed

Vanguard's Season Two Reloaded Update has seen a lot of changes head to the FPS. Here, we've detailed all of the updates that have been made to the game's Ranked Play. Call of Duty: Vanguard has just been given a hefty update thanks to Season Two Reloaded. Along with Warzone, Vanguard has been slightly refreshed with the addition of some new content and features for players to get stuck into. On top of the new features are also some handy bug fixes that players have been anxiously awaiting.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Ranked 2022 Split 2 Rewards

Renata Glasc fans, rejoice! The Chem-Baroness of Zaun is featured in the rewards for the second split of ranked this season. Beginning April 22, players will have a chance to begin earning split points by winning games in ranked queue. This time around, the rewards will feature Renata Glasc, the newest champion in the League of Legends roster, who was added back in February. The rewards include a Renata summoner icon, Renata emotes, a Renata champion permanent, and a Series 1 Eternals capsule. The summoner icon and emotes were revealed in the patch notes for 12.7, which you can read for yourself here.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheaters#Cod#Video Game#Vanguard#Ranked Play#Tuscan
DBLTAP

How to Complete Overwatch Anniversary Remix Weekly Challenges Fast

In the new, and somewhat controversial, Overwatch Anniversary mode, fans have been given the ability to grab some older skins they might not have been able to snag the first time around. With Week 2 rolling in, fans have set their gaze on the Epic Bastet Ana skin, along with a few new sprays and player icons. Fortunately, the way to actually get them is, for the most part, simple.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
DBLTAP

Call of Duty to Receive Brand New Round-Based Zombies Mode

With a new post on Treyarch's website stating their excitement on working on a proper zombies mode to add to Vanguard, it seems like the studio is returning to its roots, while still striving to push the mode into a new direction. "While we’re extremely excited to deliver this classic...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 Campaign Bag Player Pick: How to Complete the SBC

EA Sports have released a new Campaign Bag player pick SBC in FIFA 22. The SBC features a pick of two random players from the FUT Future Stars Team 1 and 2, FUT Birthday Team 1 and 2, and the first team of FUT Captains. Here's how to complete the SBC.
FIFA
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy