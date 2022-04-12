ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion & More to Perform at Baltimore’s Preakness Live Culinary, Art & Music Festival

By Darlene Aderoju
The exciting lineup of performers set to hit the stage at the Preakness Live Culinary, Art & Music Festival has officially been revealed.

Lauryn Hill , Megan Thee Stallion , Brittney Spencer , D-Nice , Darin Atwater and The Soulful Symphony will perform during the Baltimore festival, taking place infield at the Pimlico Race Course on May 20, entertainment company 1/ST Experience announced Tuesday (April 12). Family group WanMor will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The festival comes in consultation with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and in collaboration with Baltimore native music executive Kevin Liles, CEO and chairman of 300 Entertainment and Elektra Music Group. The Preakness Live Culinary, Art & Music Festival also marks the first event that comes as part of Baltimore 1/ST, a new campaign aiming to highlight and impact local culture across the pillars of music, art, fashion, culinary, sports and community, featuring both international and local Baltimore talent year-round.

“I am incredibly excited about this new collaboration being led by a true son of Baltimore,” Mayor Brandon M. Scott said in a statement. “This will not only improve the Preakness experience, but also support and elevate Baltimore culture through art, sports, fashion and food year-round. I look forward to the profound impact this new focus on Baltimore art and culture will have on our city’s next generation of creative minds. I want to thank Kevin Liles, 300 Media, and 1/ST Experience for their investment in our city and it’s unique cultural fabric.”

Liles, CEO and chairman of 300 Entertainment and Elektra Music Group, said in a statement, Baltimore is more than a city, just as Preakness is more than a race. What we’re building with Preakness Live is a movement, not a moment. As a native son of this great city and a life-long fan of Preakness, I’m so proud to help bring an event of this scale and scope home, creating a cultural milestone both for residents and visitors rediscovering Baltimore’s charms.”

In addition to its musical offerings, the festival will also offer culinary shows from celebrity chefs Tom Colicchio, Marcus Samuelsson and Gail Simmons and beloved Baltimore chefs Saon Brice of BLK Swan and Mario Moise. Preakness Live will also debut Restaurant Row, made up of a diverse group of local eateries featuring regional culinary delights. Unique art installations will also be presented at the Pimlico infield.

Also exciting: On May 21, Park Heights Renaissance will sponsor and lead the first annual George “Spider” Anderson Preakness Music and Arts Festival in recognition of the first Black jockey to win the Preakness Stakes in 1889.

Comments / 1

Related
