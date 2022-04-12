ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

I do my makeup for FREE using luxury products, but haters say I’m ruining my skin

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MAKEUP can cost a lot of money.

If you want to cover your face with high end products you should probably start saving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xIjJr_0f6jgoue00
Amira applied the tester makeup without a care in the world Credit: TikTok / moroccanprincess

But this girl found a way around spending all her cash on makeup while still using them on her face everyday.

Amira Saskia, 18, went viral on TikTok after videos of her doing a full face of makeup using store testers went viral.

The video racked up 7.4 million views, but some people thought what she was doing was unhygienic.

The social media manger, from London, filmed herself applying Nars concealer, which usually costs £25 to buy, but Amira didn't pay a dime.

She went on to paint her face with blush, contour and Mac lipliner and lipstick.

Amira captioned the video: "Doing my makeup for free until I get caught."

No one that worked at the shop seemed too bothered that she was taking full advantage of the public testers.

She also went to posh department store Harrods to see if she could get away with it there - and she could.

She coated her face in a pricey La Mer moisturiser, which costs upwards of £100, depending on the size.

She also used designer Chanel foundation and Charlotte Tilbury mascara to create her look.

Viewers of the video couldn't believe she used testers that anyone can touch on her face.

"As someone who works in a department store, I wouldn't use the testers if I were you, we see some horrifying things," one viewer said.

A second said: "This is a recipe for cold sores and pink eye."

A third commented: "I've never been more mad at anyone in my entire life."

Amira didn't seemed phased by the negative comments and simply said that she "likes to experiment."

"Most of the time staff admire my confidence and I make connections with them by asking for advice on my make-up," she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvIA1_0f6jgoue00
The makeup lover used the most expensive products Credit: TikTok / moroccanprincess
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057AUY_0f6jgoue00
She went all out on her glam look Credit: TikTok / moroccanprincess
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7x4T_0f6jgoue00
Germs didn't seem to bother the keen makeup wearer Credit: TikTok / moroccanprincess

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Department Store#Tiktok#Harrods#Chanel#Charlotte Tilbury
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicola Peltz upgrades diamond ring after $3million wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham may not be on their honeymoon, but they are still very much on cloud nine. On Wednesday, five days after they said 'I do' in a star-studded Jewish ceremony, the couple headed out for brunch with three very important people, Nicola's best friend Angela, her stylist Leslie Fremar and their PR Alex Shack.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman praised for dumping boyfriend before vacation flight after being treated poorly by his mother

A woman has been applauded for refusing to get on a flight with her boyfriend’s family, after his mother gave her a coach plane ticket when the rest of the group was given first class one.In a recent post shared in the popular Subreddit, “Am I the A**shole?,” a Reddit user who goes by the username u/NoTGoingThank explained how her boyfriend’s parents paid for their own, their children and their children’s partners’  trip to Cabo. However, according to the original poster (OP), her boyfriend’s mom, Becky, isn’t a fan of her.“Becky, his mom, [doesn’t] seem to like me for...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian weighs in on Kanye West's new girlfriend, plus more news

Kim Kardashian weighs in on Kanye West's relationship with Chaney Jones. Kim Kardashian says she and her ex, Kanye West, will always be "family," and she just wants him to be "happy," whether that means he finds a future with his new girlfriend Chaney Jones or not. The SKIMS creator opened up about where things stand with Kanye after his public rants about their split (and his verbal attacks on her boyfriend, Pete Davidson), on the April 12 edition of Amanda Hirsch's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce," she said, recalling the events after she filed to end their marriage in February 2021. "He would still see the kids and stuff, just him and I took a minute of not talking. And I think it all, in relationships, it'll be like that. I only hope for, I hope we are the 'co-parenting goals' at the end of the day." Later in the show, she spoke candidly about feeling a "little zing" when she first kissed Pete as part of a "Saturday Night Live" skit in October, and said the two started seeing each other privately before they were photographed holding hands over Halloween weekend last year. After telling the host she and Kanye still "have so much love for each other," she brushed off the rapper's rants about her parenting and Pete. "Like, I don't judge. … we're always going to be cool, and family even if it doesn't look that way," she said. "I have so much love and respect for him and who he's been in my life and what he's brought to me and our amazing kids that, you know, he's given me, and he's changed my life." Asked about Kanye's new love interest (who happens to look an awful lot like Kim), the Hulu star said, "I just want him to be happy and, like, she seems like the sweetest. Like, I'm just, whatever makes you happy. I don't care what it is."
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

I Refuse to Gentrify My Cleaning Products

This is a subscriber-exclusive edition of Brooklyn, Everywhere, a newsletter where I ponder the many meanings of gentrification, and what we lose in our relentless pursuit of “the American dream.”. The moment that I admitted defeat in the battle over the gentrification of my old neighborhood of Fort Greene,...
BROOKLYN, NY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
389K+
Followers
18K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy