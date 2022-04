NORWALK — Steady as it goes. COVID-19 numbers dropped in Huron County for the reporting period of April 8 to 14. The reporting period has recorded a case count of 11 cases, a slight decrease from 13 for the previous reporting period. The average age of cases for this reporting period has decreased from 50 to 48, with the highest number of cases for this week reported in the 31 to 40 and 61 to 70 age ranges. There were 4 Huron County zip codes with reported cases this week, with the highest infection rate in the Bellevue (44811) Zip Code.

HURON COUNTY, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO