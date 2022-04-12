ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

My daughter wants a sibling but I refuse to have any more kids – people say I’m selfish but I can barely handle her

By Sophia Caraballo Pineiro
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MANY parents embark on the journey that is parenthood with an idea of how many kids they want.

However, one mom was dubbed as selfish for refusing to give her daughter a sibling after she had such a tough time raising her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqIH1_0f6jg87V00
A mom has revealed the reasons she doesn't want to give her child another sibling Credit: TikTok/yatziriallison
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIwDr_0f6jg87V00
She admitted that somedays she can barely handle her Credit: TikTok/yatziriallison

Taking to social media, mom of one Yatziri Allison shared the reasons she doesn't want to have more than one kid.

"Some days I can barely handle her," she first listed.

She then added that she could not imagine having to go through all the major milestones again, like potty training or the sleepless nights.

She also claimed that there were no "guarantees" that her daughter and the younger sibling would actually play together or even get along.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Togvu_0f6jg87V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363jot_0f6jg87V00

"She just turned two and we are slowly finally getting our freedom back!" she said as the last reason.

Following her controversial opinion, many people actually slammed her and said they were thinking about their other kids when having more.

One mom said: "I'm going to have two kids, why?

"Because when I and my husband are gone I don’t want my son to be alone."

A second one commented: "It’s weird how different people can think about things. I have three and dying for a fourth."

"Can't relate, mother of six. Youngest is five months old, I'd do it all over again if I could," a third added.

However, many moms backed her up and admitted they feel the same way.

One mom wrote: "I've always wanted two kids, after I had my son I realized this was just not meant for me.

"Mental health is extremely important. I'm content with my son."

A second mom begged for this type of mentality to be normalized, saying: "No babies, one baby, multiple babies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zD92d_0f6jg87V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158u4n_0f6jg87V00

"We shouldn't be forced to think we need more when we don't."

"Same girl!!! I was an only child and LOVED IT!!!" the third said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GGJ0_0f6jg87V00
Despite her child wanting a sibling, there are no guarantees that they would get along Credit: TikTok/yatziriallison
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002fuh_0f6jg87V00
She also admitted that she's enjoying the freedom she's now getting as her daughter turns older Credit: TikTok/yatziriallison

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Vogue

“My Friends Have Ditched Me Now That I’m Pregnant”

I’m in a difficult situation. I’m 39, and pregnant. The path to get here was complicated and traumatic, which is why I was surprised when a number of my friends (including a close friend I’ve known since childhood) appear to have dumped me since I told them. I live in quite a rural area, and so the loss of a local friendship group is particularly challenging. All are trying for babies themselves and having difficulty conceiving, which I can empathise with. But I am shocked that they have decided, independently of each other, to cut me off for succeeding with a much-wanted pregnancy. I’m worried that I will have my baby and these friends will never know her. Is it my responsibility to fight for their friendship?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
389K+
Followers
18K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy