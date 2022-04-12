ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee Township, PA

Five children die in house fire in Genesee, PA

By Cormac Clune, Carl Aldinger, Kevin Gfeller
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3thNBp_0f6jg3hs00

GENESEE, Pa. (WETM) – Apr. 12: Police have confirmed that the five children who died the early morning fire in Genesee, Pa. were all between the ages of 14 and 17.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Coudersport said that three boys, ages 14, 16, and 17, and two 16-year-old girls died in the fire. The Potter County Coroner’s Office is ruling the deaths accidental.

Police also said the cause of the fire is being ruled undetermined because of the severe damage to the house. However, an investigation determined that there was possibly an issue with a woodstove or its chimney.

Michele Erway is in Strong Memorial Hospital reportedly in “guarded condition.” Charlie Erway is in satisfactory condition.”

GENESEE, Pa., (WETM) – Update 4/11/22 7:11 p.m.: Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal residential fire that killed five children and severely injured two adults on Slingerland Road in Genesee Township on April 11.

According to police, Genesee Volunteer Fire Company, along with multiple other fire companies from New York and Pennsylvania, responded to a residential house fire at 3:30 a.m. on April 11. Upon their arrival, the house was engulfed in flames.

It was determined that five juvenile victims were unable to get out of the residence. An adult female and male were able to get out of the home, but both adults sustained serious injuries while trying to rescue the children.

PSP released new information on the fire including:

  • Both adults were flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
  • The investigation into the cause of the fire is active and ongoing.
  • Preliminary information indicates there is nothing suspicious involved with the fire and it started in the basement of the home.

Details regarding the names of the child victims will not be released until their families are notified. There is also no update at this time on the current medical condition of both adults flown to the hospital.

18 News spoke with the Superintendent of the Northern Potter School District, Nathan K. Jones. Jones said that school is in session this week and grief counseling will be in place for as long as it is needed.

—————————————————————————————————

Five children have died and two adults have been hospitalized in a tragic house fire that occurred in Genesee, Pa., according to the Wellsville Sun .

Reports of the fire went out around 3:30 a.m. April 11, to the home of Charlie and Michele Erway. According to the Sun, Michele Erway jumped out of a window and was taken to Jones Memorial Hospital for Severe smoke inhalation. Charlie was reportedly burned and flown to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The Wellsville Sun reported that five children died in the fire, authorities aren’t releasing the names until the children’s families are notified.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Erway Family. Anyone interested in the page can visit it by clicking here .

According to the Allegheny county firewire, at least eight departments responded including Whitesville, Willing, Wellsville, Andover, Wellsville EMS, MTS EMS, and Independence EMS responded to the scene.

18 News will provide any updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

5-year-old killed in ATV accident in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An accident in Clearfield County has left one child dead. The accident occurred in Beccaria Township Thursday afternoon and involved an ATV, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder. The victim is a 5-year-old girl and her name has not be released at this time. Police said she died at […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WWE Legend involved in deadly car crash, DUI suspected

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) — DUI charges may be the least of a former WWE manager’s concerns after a man was killed on a major highway running through Florida. The crash happened March 25 when Hall of Famer and former WWE superstar Tamara (Tammy) Lynn Sytch f.k.a. ‘Sunny’ was traveling along US Highway 1 in […]
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WTAJ

Clearfield man charged with raping teen in garage, police say

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield man is behind bars after he allegedly raped a 13-year old girl in a garage on Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Bonar, 36, picked up the teen and took her to a garage in Knox Township where he sexually assaulted her. State police said that they traced […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Coudersport, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Coudersport, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Genesee Township, PA
Newswatch 16

Police chief: Deadly wreck worst in decades

KINGSTON, Pa. — Andy Kondratick of Kingston and his dog Mia walk up and down Wyoming Avenue in Kingston every day. He tells Newswatch 16 that he's noticed something dangerous about people's behavior on the road over the last five years. "They really do speed up and down the...
KINGSTON, PA
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Grief Counseling#Accident#Wetm#Pennsylvania State Police#Strong Memorial Hospital#Psp
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Dirt Biker, 20, ID'd After Deadly Crash In Central PA: Coroner

A man who died after slamming into a pickup truck during a police chase in central Pennsylvania has been identified by the coroner. Jonathan Luis Amézquita-Vazquez, 20, of Harrisburg, died at the intersection of Lower Allen Drive and Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 6, according to the Cumberland County coroner's office.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Details on father causing two children to go missing

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lock Haven officials are releasing new details regarding an incident where a father caused his two children to go missing for two days. According to Lock Haven Police Department, on April 5 around 8:00 p.m., Sean Michael Hendershot Jr. took his two children, ages 6 and 2, out for dinner.   […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Daily Voice

Maryland Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed: Police

A motorcyclist died after losing control and being thrown from the bike at a high rate of speed in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. Delonta Lewis Hill, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was said to be speeding down Route 100 when he failed to negotiate a turn and was thrown off his motorcycle at the I-97 overpass, Anne Arundel County Police said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WTAJ

WTAJ

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy