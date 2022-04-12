ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago-Based United Airlines Adding 1,000 New Jobs

Cover picture for the articleThe hiring window is open at United Airlines as its ramps up for increased travel in the months ahead, provided that COVID cases continue to decline. The airline said Monday it has hired 700 people for its Chicago-based operations and plans to add another 1,000. Spokeswoman Maddie King said it hopes...

Narcity USA

Video Shows JetBlue Passengers Begging To 'Get The Hell Off' After Three Aborted Landings

A JetBlue plane flying from Cancun to New York struggled to land three times because of bad weather, and passengers were begging the crew to be let off the aircraft. The final destination of the JetBlue flight 1852 was JFK airport in New York City, but after three aborted landing attempts, the plane ended up landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in nearby New Jersey instead, reports the Independent.
NEWARK, NJ
WSOC Charlotte

International manufacturer adding jobs in region

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — An international manufacturer is making a big investment to expand its operations in the Charlotte region. U.S. Strapping Co. Inc., which is a division of Switzerland-based Fromm Group, announced today it would open a second facility in Lancaster County. The company will invest $34.6 million in the expansion and plans to add 63 jobs. U.S. Strapping will occupy a 145,161-square-foot building at 234 Grace Ave. in Lancaster for the expansion.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
CBS Denver

Amazon Fulfillment Center Will Bring 1,000 Jobs To Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Amazon is opening a new fulfillment center in Loveland. The facility will be more than 600,000 square feet at the corner of County Road 30 and Interstate 25, near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport. (credit: CBS) The new center should bring more than 1,000 jobs to the area. Employees will pick, pack and ship customer orders such as books, toys and housewares. Employees will work alongside robots. “It has been a pleasure working with Amazon and Trammell Crow these past 18 months. The announcement shows a long-term investment in Loveland and the surrounding region leveraging our community’s business friendly climate and diverse talent pool,” said City of Loveland Economic Development Director Kelly Jones. Loveland will join Thornton, Aurora and Colorado Springs as a city with an Amazon fulfillment center in Colorado.
LOVELAND, CO
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Suburbs Named Most Affordable on Top US Suburbs List

The housing market isn't just red hot in city centers. But the more desirable suburbs become, the pricier they may get. According to a recent analysis from Storage Café, an online platform that provides storage unit listings across the nation, home prices in some U.S. suburbs are significantly more expensive than cities in the same metro area.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Wind

Wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour wreaked havoc across the Chicago area on Thursday, with thousands of residents losing power and tree damage reported in numerous communities across the region.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Mask Mandates

While most cities and states are dropping their COVID mitigations, the city of Philadelphia is going in the opposite direction, reinstating its mask mandate as COVID cases have climbed by more than 50% in the last 10 days.
CHICAGO, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

