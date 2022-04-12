UK government: Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be fined over lockdown parties

Boris Johnson has sparked outrage by comparing the struggle of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to British people voting for Brexit.In his speech to the Tory spring conference in Blackpool, Mr Johnson said it is the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom”, with the Brexit vote a “famous recent example”.The comparison was criticised by Tory peer Lord Barwell, who pointed out Ukraine is seeking to join the European Union.Former European Council president, Donald Tusk, said the Prime Minister’s words “offend Ukrainians, the British and common sense”.Apart from the bit where voting...
