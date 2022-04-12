ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

UK government: Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be fined over lockdown parties

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago

LONDON (AP) — UK government: Prime Minister Boris...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

I feel fined! Ringo Starr's granddaughter, 36, is ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown but asks if she will be let off if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules

Ringo Starr's granddaughter was ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown - but has asked if the fine can be 'overturned if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules', a court has heard. Tatia Starkey, 36, who is the daughter of Ringo’s son Zak,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fury over Boris Johnson’s comparison of Ukraine’s resistance to Brexit

Boris Johnson has sparked outrage by comparing the struggle of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to British people voting for Brexit.In his speech to the Tory spring conference in Blackpool, Mr Johnson said it is the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom”, with the Brexit vote a “famous recent example”.The comparison was criticised by Tory peer Lord Barwell, who pointed out Ukraine is seeking to join the European Union.Former European Council president, Donald Tusk, said the Prime Minister’s words “offend Ukrainians, the British and common sense”.Apart from the bit where voting...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Could Boris Johnson be the next leader to head for Kyiv? Prime Minister eyes plan to visit Ukraine capital to show support in country's war with Russia... but security chiefs are 'having kittens' over the idea

Boris Johnson is considering a lightning trip to Kyiv to show support for Ukraine's battle against Vladimir Putin. The Prime Minister has asked officials to examine the practicality and value of the trip to the Ukrainian capital for talks with president Volodymyr Zelensky. Security officials are said to be 'having kittens' at the prospect of the PM travelling to a war zone.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin's defence minister Sergei Shoigu has had a 'massive heart attack not from natural causes' and TWENTY generals 'have been arrested' over bungled invasion

A Russian-Israeli businessman has claimed Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu has suffered a heart attack, which he suspects was caused by foul play. Shoigu, who has been Putin's right hand man and leader of the Russian army for a decade, was a mainstay in the early weeks of the war in Ukraine but recently disappeared from regular Kremlin briefings.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#All Rights Reserved#Copyright#Ap
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
BBC

Boris Johnson gets summaries of sensitive government material via WhatsApp

Boris Johnson gets details of vital government business sent to him via WhatsApp, court papers have revealed. The material, from the PM's ministerial "red box", is sent to his phone for "administrative ease", officials say, and does not break the rules. But campaigners challenging "government by WhatsApp" in the High...
INTERNET
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson uses personal WhatsApp accounts to communicate 'critical' government decisions, High Court hears in legal challenges over use of the messaging app by ministers

Boris Johnson uses personal WhatsApp accounts to communicate 'critical' government decisions, the High Court has heard, as legal challenges are made over the use of the messaging app by ministers. The Prime Minister received 'confidential information' via WhatsApp to his personal device from November 2020, court documents have argued. And...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ars Technica

Trying to sound impressive, Putin says Russia will resume lunar program

To mark the 61st anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic first spaceflight, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited his country's newest spaceport on Tuesday. Putin was accompanied by the chief of Russia's space program, Dmitry Rogozin, and Belarusian President Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko, who has managed to hold on to his office since 1994.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy