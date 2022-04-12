ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE Newsfeed: Big Hole Fire, Dangerous winds, Hermits Peak Fire, Asking permission, Opening day

By Isaac Cruz
[1] Big Hole Fire in Belen – Evacuation orders are still in place for the Big Hole Fire in the Bosque just north of Belen. High winds continue to fan the flames as the fire remains 0% contained, officials estimate the fire has stretched to at least 300 acres. Fire officials confirm that structures have been lost or damaged on both sides of the river. Areas still under evacuation orders are Blue Sky Road, Las Chapulinas and Nighthawk Road. The St. Phillips Church and Moose Lodge are open for people seeking a place for shelter.

[2] Winds strengthen, showers up north and temperatures to drop – Winds have stayed gusty through the night, and will only intensify throughout the day. High wind warnings and wind advisories are in effect for the entire state Tuesday. Winds will gust at 50-70 mph for all areas, with the strongest winds in western NM during the morning, and those strongest winds arriving in central and eastern NM by midday. Red flag warnings will be in effect for the Rio Grande Valley, eastern and southern NM, due to critical fire conditions. Be very careful, as wildfires will ignite and spread easily. Red flag warnings will be in effect for central and northern New Mexico Wednesday as well.

[3] Forest service apologizes for Hermits Peak Fire – The forest service is apologizing for the prescribed burn that got out of hand in northern New Mexico. Firefighters are reminding people to remain on alert, as evacuation orders remain in place. Their biggest concern Tuesday are the winds that are pushing the fire north. Firefighters say about a hundred residents in Las Dispensas, San Ignacio, Las Tusas, and Pendaries RV Park are being evacuated. A shelter has been set up at Old Memorial Middle School, which can hold 150 people

[4] Hobbs teen wants visitation with baby she’s accused of tossing in dumpster – The New Mexico teen who threw her newborn baby in a dumpster is now asking a judge to allow her to see the boy. Her attorneys have filed a motion to review conditions of release and are asking for more than just visitation. In January good Samaritans found the baby boy in a dumpster in Hobbs, in bad condition. The baby now lives with his teenage dad. Avila’s attorneys say she is attending counseling and is in parenting classes. They also say she now has her high school diploma, and has been accepted to a college where she’ll study psychology. Prosecutors plan to fight this portion of the motion.

[5] Opening day at the Rio Grande Credit Union Field for the Albuquerque Isotopes – The Isotopes will take on Tacoma, guests will be treated with new concession items all featuring a New Mexican twist on popular food items. There will be 15 firework nights this season and 21 promotional nights with unique giveaways, starting with Jackie Robinson commemorative shirts on April 15

