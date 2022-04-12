ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Police: Naked man killed after shooting woman with rifle

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0feUAw_0f6jccSm00

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Tulsa on Monday evening.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to the 7900 block of S. Sheridan after witnesses reported seeing a naked man shooting a rifle.

Wife pleads guilty in Ada pastor’s murder; says abuse led her to asking boyfriend to kill her husband

When police arrived at the scene, they saw that several vehicles had been hit by bullets and shell casings were found throughout the parking lot.

Investigators say they spotted the alleged suspect speaking with a woman.

However, another woman who was known to the suspect walked up to the man. At that point, police say the suspect shot her at point-blank range in the chest.

McClain County mother of 3 rescued after considered ‘involuntarily missing’ for months

That’s when officers shot the suspect.

Paramedics rushed the suspect and the woman who was shot to a nearby hospital, but they both succumbed to their injuries.

So far, the identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released.

Luther Police search for “critical missing” 16-year-old

Now, investigators are working to speak with witnesses.

If you have any information on the case call (918) 596-9222.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 6

Gary Garrett
2d ago

This was a bizarre,yet sad situation and how it all unfolded. It was near The Crossings near 81st & Sheridan at the Minshall Park apartments.It was said that the naked man & woman were dating.She pleaded with the police not to shoot the man.And as soon as she said that,he pointed the rifle at her.And shot her point blank in the chest and the police opened fire on the man. The two died at a nearby Tulsa hospital,this all took place at around 6pm....

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shoots, kills woman who was driving car similar to his actual target’s, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Detroit police said a man shot and killed a 20-year-old woman who was driving a car similar to the one he expected his actual target to be driving. Officials were called at 11:29 a.m. Monday (March 21) to a home in the 14700 block of Maddelein Street. They said they found Ciera Wells, 20, of Detroit, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
MyChesCo

Can You Help Police Identify This Theft Suspect?

EAST EARL TWP, PA — The East Earl Township Police Department is asking the public to identify the pictured female in reference to a Retail Theft investigation. Authorities state that on March 23, 2022, around 2:00 PM, the female suspect entered the Goodwill Store located at 1367 Weaverland Road and stole approximately $500 in merchandise. The suspect fled the scene in a U-Haul truck. The suspect has multiple tattoos on her neck, upper chest, and lower back (see photos).
EAST EARL, PA
KFOR

KFOR

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy