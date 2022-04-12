Boris gets away with Partygate for now... despite being FINED: PM and Carrie get penalty notice for birthday party along with Rishi Sunak - but Tories so far REFUSE to pull the trigger and force Johnson out because of the war in Ukraine

Boris Johnson is tonight clinging to power after police fined him for attending an illegal Partygate event - because Tory MPs refuse to boot him out of No10 while there is a war in Ukraine.

He today became the first serving Prime Minister in history to be penalised for law-breaking as No10 confirmed he will receive a fixed-penalty notice (FPN) for attending a Cabinet room birthday party arranged by his wife.

Mr Johnson, Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak - who all attended the event - are among a tranche of 30 more FPNs notices dished out by Scotland Yard this afternoon to people who broke lockdown rules.

They have been sanctioned by Operation Hillman for breaking the law at illicit events that took place while millions of ordinary Britons were showing self-sacrifice and obeying restrictive Covid rules for the good of the country.

Mr Johnson tonight faced demands from the opposition to resign after making political and criminal history. But Tory MPs who previously demanded he quit pulled their punches, citing his role in leading Western support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

However, some suggested the situation might only be a stay of execution. North Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen, who handed in a letter of no-confidence in the PM earlier this year, said: 'I am pleased that the police have investigated this matter thoroughly, but very disappointed that so many in number 10 including the PM were found to have breached the rules they set for the rest of us.

'This is not the time to remove the PM given the international situation, but this is not the end of this matter.'

His comments were echoed by Johnson critic Sir Roger Gale, who said: 'I am not prepared to give Vladimir Putin the comfort of thinking that we are about to unseat the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and destabilise the coalition against Putin.

'So any reaction to this is going to have to wait until we have dealt with the main crisis which is Ukraine and the Donbas.'

A former minister told MailOnline that Mr Johnson's position was 'far better' than six or eight weeks ago and he was showing his strengths by managing the threat of a 'third world war'.

The Metropolitan Police did not disclose if Boris Johnson was among those to be sanctioned with a £50 fine. Downing Street initially indicated that he was not.

But this afternoon a No10 spokeswoman said: 'The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices. '

Downing Street later confirmed that the fine was in relation to the PM's birthday party on June 19, 2020 - at which one ally previously said he'd been 'ambushed by a cake'.

The statement did not mention Carrie Johnson. But her spokeswoman later said she had been fined and had already accepted and paid it. 'Whilst she believed that she was acting in accordance with the rules at the time, Mrs Johnson accepts the Metropolitan Police's findings and apologises unreservedly.'

Questions will also be raised over his honesty towards MPs. Last year he told the Commons that 'all guidance was followed completely in No 10'. Mr Sunak, last December, also told MPs he did not attend any parties.

The Prime Minister, who is at his Chequers country retreat, has yet to publicly acknowledge that the fines being issued by the police are evidence of law-breaking by senior figures in his Government and Whitehall.

Bereaved families said there is 'simply no way' the Prime Minister and Chancellor can continue in post, after the pair were told they will be fined as part of a police probe into allegations of lockdown parties held at Downing Street

Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats demanded Parliament be recalled from its Easter recess to allow MPs to grill the Prime Minister.

Keir Starmer tonight said: 'The British public made the most unimaginable, heart-wrenching sacrifices, and many were overcome by guilt. Guilt at not seeing elderly relatives, not going to funerals or weddings, or even seeing the birth of their own children.

'But the guilty men are the Prime Minister and the Chancellor. They've dishonoured all of that sacrifice, they've dishonoured their office.

The Metropolitan Police did not disclose if Prime Minister Boris Johnson (pictured in Kyiv at the weekend) was among those to be sanctioned.

Mr Johnson also attended a Christmas quiz night in No10 (pictured). It is not known which event the trio were censured for, but they all attended a party organised by Carrie for Mr Johnson's 56th birthday in June 2020.

The Prime Minister, 57, pictured this week lifting one-year-old Wilf into his arms while his wife Carrie, 34, held four-month-old Romy in a baby sling

'This is the first time in the history of our country that a Prime Minister has been found to be in breach of the law, and then he lied repeatedly to the public about it.

'Britain deserves better, they have to go.'

But even Douglass Ross, the Scottish Tory leader who was among the first to call for Mr Johnson to resign earlier this year, stepped back from the edge.

He said: 'The public are rightly furious at what happened in Downing Street during the pandemic. I understand why they are angry and share their fury. The behaviour was unacceptable. The Prime Minister now needs to respond to these fines being issued.

'However, as I've made very clear, in the middle of war in Europe, when Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes and the UK is Ukraine's biggest ally, as President Zelensky said at the weekend, it wouldn't be right to remove the Prime Minister at this time.

'It would destabilise the UK Government when we need to be united in the face of Russian aggression and the murdering of innocent Ukrainians.'

One northern Tory MP who has been heavily critical of Mr Johnson suggested there will not be a move against him until next month.

'I predict nothing will happen until results of local elections are in and the verdict of the electorate is seen, one way or the other,' they told MailOnline.

The MP said even Mr Sunak resigning might not be enough to force the PM out. 'I think that's a bit priced in at the moment, so not as spectacular as it may have been.'

And the former minister alleged 'damaged' Mr Sunak would just end up 'spending more time with his money' if he decided to quit thinking the Tory Party would respect his 'principle'.

They added: 'Rishi could just walk but if he does it is not because of the fine, it is because there is a lot more to come out on the tax front… He might think the Tory Party would hold him in high regard for his principles but it would backfire spectacularly. Nobody would forgive him.'

The MP added: 'He'd better make really sure he's got an alternative career plan, or he will be able to spend more time with his money.'

Scotland Yard said it had referred a further 30 FPNs on top of the 20 it had already revealed to the ACRO Criminal Records Office 'for breaches of Covid-19 regulations' in 2020 and 2021.

And outside the Conservative ranks the mood was apocalyptic.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: 'Boris Johnson must resign. He broke the law and repeatedly lied to parliament about it. The basic values of integrity and decency - essential to the proper working of any parliamentary democracy - demand that he go. And he should take his out of touch chancellor with him.'

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: 'These fines expose the shocking scale of the criminality in Boris Johnson's Number 10.

'The police have now completely shredded Johnson's claims that no laws were broken. He cannot be trusted and cannot continue as Prime Minister.

'No other leader in any other organisation would be allowed to continue after law-breaking on this scale. If Boris Johnson won't resign, Conservative MPs must show him the door.'

Lobby Akinnola, spokesman for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'broke the law' and 'took us all for mugs'.

He said: 'There is simply no way either the Prime Minister or Chancellor can continue. Their dishonesty has caused untold hurt to the bereaved.

'Not only that, but they have lost all credibility with the wider public, which could cost lives if new variants mean restrictions are needed in the future.

'If they had any decency they would be gone by tonight.'

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: 'The investigation into allegations of breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street continues to progress.

'As of Tuesday, 12 April 2022, we have made over 50 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for breaches of Covid-19 regulations who, following the referral, issue the FPNs to the individual.

'We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed, this includes continuing to assess significant amounts of investigative material from which further referrals may be made to ACRO.'

Mr Johnson has continually stonewalled over whether the issuing of the FPNs means the law was broken by people within his administration, saying he wants to wait until the Operation Hillman probe is completed before commenting.

A 34-bottle drinks fridge (pictured right) was delivered by a delivery driver (left) through the back door of Downing Street on December 11, 2020, while indoor socialising was banned. He is not a government worker

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the announcement of at least 30 more fines relating to the partygate saga has 'blown the Prime Minister's defence out of the water'.

Downing Street staff allegedly boozed 'excessively' at two leaving parties the night before the Queen was forced to grieve alone her own at the Duke of Edinburgh's Covid-secure funeral last year

But his own ministers have been less circumspect in recent weeks, with Cabinet members among those who have publicly accepted there was illegality in No10.

The penalty for politicians who break the law should be 'perhaps even greater', a Tory MP said just before a No 10 spokeswoman confirmed Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be issued with fines as part of a police probe into allegations of lockdown parties held at Downing Street.

When asked about the Met Police's announcement of at least 30 more fines relating to the partygate saga on the BBC Radio 4's World At One programme, Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle, said: 'Well, as lawmakers, it's essential that we pass laws that we expect people to abide by, because we will do so ourselves as MPs.

'So if we break them, then that means that the penalty for us should be perhaps even greater than it would be for those who aren't making the laws. So yes, there is a problem. There is a perception and it doesn't help the entire last six months has been very difficult for Parliament's reputation.'

Will Boris now have to resign? Will he be forced out? Can he appeal? Will he get a criminal record? All your questions answered after the PM is fined over Partygate

Will Boris Johnson now have to resign over Partygate?

This is the question that is hanging over Number 10 after it was revealed both the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are to be fined over the Partygate scandal.

Until now, Mr Johnson has repeatedly refused to say whether he would quit if he was fined by police for breaking Covid laws.

He has promised to say 'something meaningful' once the Metropolitan Police investigation into Downing Street parties is over.

By convention, government ministers found to have misled parliament are expected to resign.

Opposition parties have claimed that Mr Johnson is already guilty of misleading the House after he previously told MPs that Covid guidance 'was followed and the rules were followed at all times' in Downing Street.

Yet it seems unlikely, for a man who long-dreamed of being in No10 before he fulfilled that ambition in 2019, that he would offer to go voluntarily.

Could the PM be forced out?

If he does not choose to resign himself, Mr Johnson's fate could still be decided by Tory MPs.

Under Conservative rules, if at least 15% of Tory MPs submit a no-confidence letter then the party leader - in this case Mr Johnson - has to face a confidence vote over their leadership.

The figure currently equates to 54 Conservative MPs having to write to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the Party's powerful 1922 Committee.

It has been said that, when Mr Johnson first faced calls to resign among Tory MPs over Partygate at the beginning of this year, the number of letters received by Sir Graham reached the low-30s.

However, the actual number of letters is a closely-guarded secret and is only known by Sir Graham himself. He will only publicly comment once the 15% threshold is reached.

If Mr Johnson lost a vote of confidence, which would be secret ballot, there would be a leadership contest and the PM would be barred from standing.

However, if he won, Mr Johnson would be immune from another no-confidence vote for a year.

Gavin Barwell, a former MP who was Theresa May's chief of staff when she survived a confidence vote in 2018, predicted Mr Johnson would not decide to resign himself.

'Whether he stays is in the hands of Conservative MPs,' Mr Barwell said.

'What they decide will define their and the party's reputation for the forseeable future.'

What about Rishi Sunak?

It has been suggested that Mr Johnson could also be forced to resign if Mr Sunak himself decides to quit after being fined.

The theory goes that should the Chancellor resign - and Mr Sunak has faced a tumultous few days during a row over his family's finances and tax arrangements - it would place huge pressure on Mr Johnson to do the same.

But one Tory MP told MailOnline that even Mr Sunak resigning might not be enough to force the PM out.

'I think that's a bit priced in at the moment, so not as spectacular as it may have been,' they said.

What exactly has the PM been fined for?

No10 revealed that Mr Johnson had been issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) due to a gathering in the Cabinet Room in Downing Street on 19 June 2020 - which was the PM's 56th birthday.

It has been claimed that up to 30 people attended a celebratory gathering that afternoon with picnic food from Marks & Spencer and a cake.

Can the PM and Chancellor appeal?

Yes, both Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak can appeal their Covid fines.

The Met Police have said that individuals are allowed to dispute a FPN.

According to ACRO, the police body that processes FPNs, those who do not want to pay a fine, cannot pay, or disagree with any of the information within their FPN, can contest it and request a court hearing.

The relevant police force will then review an individual's case and decide whether to withdraw the fine or proceed the matter to court.

In the case of Partygate, the Met Police has said that Scotland Yard officers may decide to pursue matters in a magistrates' court if individuals choose to appeal.

Alternatively, once a fine is paid, police said the matter would be 'considered closed'.

It seems unlikely that either Mr Johnson or Mr Sunak would want to risk having to appear in court by deciding to appeal their fines.

How much are the PM and Chancellor being fined?

An exact sum is yet to be revealed, while the size of a fine also depends on how many Covid rule breaches Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak are found to have committed.

Scotland Yard have said their Partygate investigation is still not complete, which leaves open the possibility of further fines being issued to senior figures.

In England, people aged over 18 can be fined £100 for a first offence of breaching Covid rules, which is lowered to £50 if paid within 14 days.

A £200 fine is issued for a second offence, which doubles for each further offence up to a maximum of £6,400 per offence.

Some have suggested that Mr Johnson potentially faces fines of up to £12,300 if reports of his attendance at rule-breaking gatherings are all found to be true.

When will the PM pay his fine?

Those who recieve a fine for breaching Covid rules have to pay their FPN in full within 28 days, unless otherwise stated, from the date of their letter informing them they have been penalised.

Payment can be made online or via cheque.

Some fines are subject to a 14-day 'grace period', which provides an opportunity for those penalised to pay a reduced amount.

However, this grace period - which only applies to some FPNs - cannot be extended if payment is not made before the deadline.

When was the last time a sitting PM was penalised for having broken the law?

Never. Mr Johnson has created history with his Covid fine.

Will the PM and Chancellor now have a criminal record?

Not necessarily.

According to ACRO, fines issued for Covid offences are non-recordable.

This means, whether an FPN is paid or contested, it will not be recorded on the Police National Computer, although local records may be held by the relevant force.

From a 'suitcase full of booze', a BIRTHDAY CAKE for Boris, 'BYOB parties and one-year-old Wilfred's broken swing: The Downing Street parties that broke the law while the rest of the country was locked down

From a suitcase 'full of booze' to 'BYOB' bashes and a raucous garden gathering that ended in baby Wilf's swing being broken - the details of the parties held at Downing Street while the rest of the nation was in lockdown caused widespread fury.

Boris Johnson is believed to have attended at least six illegal parties investigated by the Met, meaning his fine - announced today - could have been for any one or even all of them.

These include his 56th birthday party in the Cabinet Room in June 2020 where, in the words of one Tory MP, he was 'ambushed by a cake'.

Embattled Chancellor Rishi attended the gathering as did the PM's wife, Carrie, who were also both fined today. The Met has still not revealed which events their fixed penalty notices were for.

Downing Street are said to have held 'wine-time Fridays' every week throughout the pandemic which Mr Johnson attended, with staff even investing in a £142 drinks fridge to keep their beer, prosecco and wine cold.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were today fined for attending illegal lockdown parties at Number 10, as was the PM's wife, Carrie

Government aides were encouraged by the prime minister, who regularly oversaw the gatherings, to 'let off steam' at the regular drinks which would often continue until the early hours, sources told The Mirror.

Staff took turns to stock up on drinks at the local Tesco Metro with a wheely suitcase to fill up the 34-bottle fridge which was delivered through the back door of Downing Street on December 11, 2020, extraordinary pictures revealed.

At the time, households were not allowed to mix indoors or in most outdoor places with exemptions for people in support bubbles, and a maximum of six people were allowed to meet in some outdoor public spaces like parks and public gardens.

Today's fines are particularly embarrassing given the Prime Minister, speaking in the Commons in December after allegations about parties in Downing Street first emerged, said 'all guidance was followed completely in No 10'.

Below are details of all the gatherings that were investigated by police.

