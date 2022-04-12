Woman arrested for allegedly attacking Sonic carhop, witness

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman was taken into custody after she allegedly assaulted a worker at a fast-food restaurant for taking too long.

Around 10 p.m. on April 9, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to the Sonic near 59th and S. Lewis for an assault with a weapon call.

Investigators say Stacy Minihan was waiting in a Ford Expedition at one of the stalls at Sonic.

When the carhop delivered her food, witnesses say she became upset because the order took too long.

As the carhop tried to explain that the restaurant was short-staffed, witnesses say Minihan got out of the car and slapped the tray of food out of the carhop’s hand.

At that point, she allegedly punched the carhop in the chest.

When Minihan left the restaurant, a witness attempted to follow her to get her license plate number.

Investigators allege that Minihan pulled over, got out of her car, and shot the witness in the face with a pepper ball gun.

The victim was hit multiple times and was bleeding from the head.

Miniham was taken into custody a short distance away.

Authorities say they found the pepper ball gun, nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Minihan was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and trafficking meth.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.