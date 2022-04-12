ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Woman arrested for allegedly attacking Sonic carhop, witness

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmx35_0f6jc4jR00

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman was taken into custody after she allegedly assaulted a worker at a fast-food restaurant for taking too long.

Around 10 p.m. on April 9, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to the Sonic near 59th and S. Lewis for an assault with a weapon call.

Luther Police search for “critical missing” 16-year-old

Investigators say Stacy Minihan was waiting in a Ford Expedition at one of the stalls at Sonic.

When the carhop delivered her food, witnesses say she became upset because the order took too long.

As the carhop tried to explain that the restaurant was short-staffed, witnesses say Minihan got out of the car and slapped the tray of food out of the carhop’s hand.

At that point, she allegedly punched the carhop in the chest.

Wife pleads guilty in Ada pastor’s murder; says abuse led her to asking boyfriend to kill her husband

When Minihan left the restaurant, a witness attempted to follow her to get her license plate number.

Investigators allege that Minihan pulled over, got out of her car, and shot the witness in the face with a pepper ball gun.

The victim was hit multiple times and was bleeding from the head.

McClain County mother of 3 rescued after considered ‘involuntarily missing’ for months

Miniham was taken into custody a short distance away.

Authorities say they found the pepper ball gun, nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Minihan was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and trafficking meth.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luther, OK
Luther, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carhop#Murder#Sonic#Ford
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
KFOR

KFOR

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy