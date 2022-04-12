Has Therabody created the ultimate facial treatment device?

They say that what truly makes or breaks a home at the end of the day is the furniture that’s placed into it. And that stands true for offices as well! The right kind of furniture can truly create the essence of an office, and not to mention boost the overall productivity of its employees as well. And since most of us are slowly moving out of our home offices, and into actual workspaces, the transition can be a complex and daunting one, especially since we grew so accustomed to working from the comforts of our homes. We’re back to dealing with nosy coworkers, office politics, and tedious commutes. Keeping our morale high, and motivation pumped up through an entire week can often be exhausting. But, I do believe the right collection of furniture designs, smartly placed in an office space can boost daily productivity, irrespective of whether one is working at home or in a corporate office. From Microsoft’s office pod that creates a private working space to a portable office desk + PC – the designs showcased here will make you look forward to work every morning, and you’ll be jumping out of bed, excited to get started!

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 22 DAYS AGO