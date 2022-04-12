ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Has Therabody created the ultimate facial treatment device?

By Roberta Schroeder
Harper's Bazaar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s clear to see the world of beauty-focused gadgets is booming: ask any skincare fanatic, and they’ll tell you enthusiastically about the benefits of LED light therapy, microcurrent, or microneedling. If we were interested in at-home skin treatments before, the arrival of the first lockdown pushed demand...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

I Tried the Facial Sculpting Treatment That's Popular With Celebs

I have been hearing a lot about Dr. Jason B. Diamond, M.D., F.A.C.S., of The Diamond Face Institute in Beverly Hills, a plastic surgeon who specializes in facial work. With fans including everyone from Kim Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen to January Jones—celebs known for their incredible skin. So I had to see what all of the buzz was about. To get a firsthand look at the magic of Dr. Diamond, I scheduled an appointment for a Diamond Facial Sculpting session.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Harper's Bazaar

14 Self-Care Essentials Ariel Kaye Swears By

Welcome to Take the Edge Off, a series that breaks down the beauty and self-care routines of influencers, CEOs, experts, and celebrities to discover how they unwind and decompress, while taking a closer look at the holy grail essentials they're currently raving about. After gaining consumer knowledge through work in...
LIFESTYLE
homedit.com

Bedroom Carpet Creates the Ultimate Private Retreat

Bedroom carpet is one of the elements that make your sleeping space feel quiet, soft and relaxing. If you’re weighing the choice of carpet or hardwood in bedroom spaces, there are many benefits to carpeting. Even many people who prefer hardwood in the rest of the house know that...
INTERIOR DESIGN
FOXBusiness

Supplements, pain relief products sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled over poisoning risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday that certain supplements and pain relief products are being recalled because the packaging isn't child resistant and could pose a risk to young children. Rea Wellness' prenatal and immunity capsules "are dietary supplements containing iron which must be in child resistant packaging...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Design#Skin Tone#Innovation#Skin Treatments#Therabody#Theraface#Theragun
yankodesign.com

Furniture designed to create the ultimate productivity-enhancing office space

They say that what truly makes or breaks a home at the end of the day is the furniture that’s placed into it. And that stands true for offices as well! The right kind of furniture can truly create the essence of an office, and not to mention boost the overall productivity of its employees as well. And since most of us are slowly moving out of our home offices, and into actual workspaces, the transition can be a complex and daunting one, especially since we grew so accustomed to working from the comforts of our homes. We’re back to dealing with nosy coworkers, office politics, and tedious commutes. Keeping our morale high, and motivation pumped up through an entire week can often be exhausting. But, I do believe the right collection of furniture designs, smartly placed in an office space can boost daily productivity, irrespective of whether one is working at home or in a corporate office. From Microsoft’s office pod that creates a private working space to a portable office desk + PC – the designs showcased here will make you look forward to work every morning, and you’ll be jumping out of bed, excited to get started!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Create the Ultimate Backyard Escape with These Outdoor Decor Finds Under $200

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. With the warm weather fast approaching, you’re probably on the hunt for all sorts of backyard goodies to transform whatever fresh air space you have into a veritable outdoor oasis. Whether you have a few acres or a few square balcony feet to decorate, the sentiment is still the same: The right outdoor gear can make all the difference in how you enjoy your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Harper's Bazaar

The making of Celine's couture-worthy new bag

Hedi Slimane is back with a brand new bag for Celine, and it hits all the haute notes the designer is known for. The Maroquinerie collection, available in the brand's 16 and Triomphe styles, is accented with 18-karat gold and assembled to order by a single artisan. The 16, Slimane's...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

The 14 Best Hair Rollers for Major Volume with Minimal Effort

Thanks to TikTok, tons of age-old beauty tricks are getting a second life. One of them? All kinds of hair rollers, which lend natural-looking curl and volume with very little effort. So when should you use rollers, as opposed to, say, your trusty curling wand or Dyson Airwrap? “I would...
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Woman shares husband’s reaction after creating home decor with her old contraceptive device

A woman has revealed how she used an old contraceptive device for a piece of artwork in her home.On Reddit, user WeiWeiSmoo shared an image of a hormonal intrauterine device (IUD), which is inserted into the uterus to provide long-term birth control, in a picture frame.Above the IUD, the writing in the frame reads: “In Loving Memory, 2015 - 2022.” Below the device, the Reddit user detailed the benefits of the contraceptive and how it got her through “bad mistakes.”“Seven years of valiant service to my cervix,” she wrote. “The brave little soldier has gotten me through many bad mistakes....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Harper's Bazaar

The 21 Best Leather Tote Bags That Carry It All

Your workbag is the last thing you put on or pick up before heading out the door. But that shouldn't make choosing one an afterthought, even when it's a leather tote bag. Whether you're climbing some sort of corporate ladder, or you're a creative who works outside the confines of a nine-to-five routine, you deserve an everyday leather tote bag you want to carry at least five days per week.
LIFESTYLE
Harper's Bazaar

17 Rare Deals to Shop Now at Ulta Beauty's Spring Haul Event

Traditionally, April brings showers; however, this year, it’s raining marked-down beauty products. From now through April 16, you can take advantage of up to 50 percent off on coveted, trending beauty items (and even full brand collection savings!) during the Ulta Spring Haul Event. Whether you're looking to restock a favorite serum, moisturizer, deep conditioner, lipstick, or professional-level tool, there are plenty of great deals available to help put your hard-earned cash to good use.
MAKEUP
Harper's Bazaar

13 Things Fashion Bomb Daily Founder Claire Sulmers Would Buy Again

Need some shopping inspiration? In Lucky 13, fashion tastemakers share the 13 items they're loving so much, they'd hit "Add to Cart" twice. Go on, join them. Claire Sulmers went from Ivy League student (she's a proud Harvard alum) to style juggernaut and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily. The journey resulted in one of the industry's most engaging fashion news destinations and a personal style 180 for its creator.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

The finest Egyptian cotton bedding to invest in now

When it comes to dressing your bed, there are a wealth of materials and textures that can help you create a scheme that's as stylish as it is cosy. But while linen sheets may give you that effortless lived-in aesthetic and silk suggests pure luxury, for something classic, timeless and comfortable, Egyptian cotton bedding is the gold standard.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Selena Gomez and Her Mom Launch Mental Fitness Ecosystem ﻿While "Living with Mental Illness"

Everywhere we go, we are reminded of our health: on the organic shelves at Trader Joe's, on the sustainable clothing racks at Nordstrom, in the workout Mirror ads on the New York City subway, on the windows of every Lululemon in town, and especially on social media, where it seems every TikTok influencer is also now a gluten-free chef and a fitness guru. It's hard to ignore the wellness trend that has overcome our society—though we are, ironically, still in the middle of a pandemic—which is why it's so concerning that while we give our physical health such attention, we continue to fail to address the importance of our mental health.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

Why Don't You Buy… StriVectin's Line-Smoothing Neck Serum Roller?

Are you looking down at your phone as you read this right now? Think about how many times you do that during the span of 24 hours to check the news, text, or scroll social media. The mind reels! I'm trying hard to correct this bad habit for a number of reasons—one being tech neck. The repetitive downward motion creates and exacerbates horizontal lines in the middle of your neck. This is probably why women over 40 (like me) are complaining about the appearance of our necks, but so are a lot of my 30- and even 20-something friends.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy