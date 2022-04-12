Montgomery County Sheriff: Owner arrested after dog left for dead

FLORIDA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On April 11, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was told that a dog had been found on Queen Ann Road in the Town of Florida. When they went to investigate, Sheriff’s Deputies found a female Boxer/Pitbull mix that appeared to be injured and running loose. Deputies tried to find the dog’s owner but failed.

The Town of Glen Dog Control Officer responded and took the dog to Glen Animal Hospital so that he could be treated for his wounds after possibly being hit by a car. The dog’s picture was placed on social media in an attempt to locate the owner.

In just a few hours, an anonymous tip came into the Sheriff’s Office that led Deputies to interview Michael J. Diamond, 26, of Amsterdam. During the interview, Diamond allegedly admitted to leaving the dog on Queen Ann Road because he didn’t want it anymore. After this alleged confession, Diamond was arrested.

Charges:

Failure to provide proper sustenance (Agriculture and Markets Law)

Abandoning animals (Agriculture and Markets Law)

Diamond was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Florida Court at a later date. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for their help in solving this crime. The dog is currently safe and will be given the proper care.

