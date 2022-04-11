ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 Judds Songs — The Best of Naomi and Wynonna Judd

By Billy Dukes
 1 day ago
One takeaway from this list of the Top 10 Judds Songs is that the Judds' recording career was short, but magical. The mother and daughter duo cut five studio albums and a Christmas album, but had unprecedented success on the radio between 1983 and 1990. Now, they're being rewarded for...

ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

