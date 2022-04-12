ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogallala, NE

Work to resume on I-80 near Ogallala

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OGALLALA, Neb.-Weather permitting, work will resume April 18 on I-80, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Koss Construction of Topeka, Kansas is the prime contractor. I-80 west of...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Large fire in southwestern Nebraska causes town to evacuate

EDISON, Neb. — Evacuations are underway right now in Edison, Nebraska, as a large fire moves through the area. The fire is located in Furnas County, southwest of Kearney near the Kansas border. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. saying, "The town of Edison is now...
EDISON, NE
Wyoming News

Snow closes I-80 in southern Wyoming

A spring storm that dropped snow over Wyoming on Thursday spurred the closure of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne. As of 8 a.m., the highway was expected to be closed for another six to eight hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S Highway 287 in south central Wyoming was also closed Thursday. It wasn't set to reopen until Thursday afternoon. For more on Wyoming road closures, click here.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Telegraph

Parkway work resumes this week

ALTON - Work resumed Monday on the Homer Adams Parkway repaving project. Illinois Department of Transportation officials were at the site Monday as the parkway was reduced to one lane in each direction from Godfrey Road in Godfrey to just west of Alby Street in Alton. That portion of the highway had not yet had cracked and damaged sections removed and patched, the first step toward repaving. Before the onset of winter, Homer Adams Parkway from Alby Street to Bloomer Drive was repaved with one layer of asphalt. The parkway from Bloomer Drive to East Broadway, known as the extension, was also repaired last fall.
GODFREY, IL
Times Leader

Lane restriction on I-80 East changed to Friday

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the date has been changed for a lane restriction on Interstate 80 East in Luzerne County. Motorists are advised the lane restriction will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday on I-80...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
State
Kansas State
City
Ogallala, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Traffic
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Ogallala, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
KSN News

First Kansas tornado of 2022

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas’ first tornado of 2022 touched down in Jefferson County Tuesday night. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka, it developed at 7:56 p.m. near Ozawkie and ended at 8:06 p.m. around Nortonville. The tornado’s path was 9.7 miles in length and 10 yards in width. NWS rated […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KX News

Current weather closings and delays

(KXNET) — Organizations are canceling and rescheduling events planned due to the blizzard. This list is a rapidly growing and changing one, so check back often for the latest information. Here’s a list of what has changed so far as of April 15: School closings: Follow this link Bismarck Public Schools remain closed for in-person […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 80#Neb Weather
News Channel Nebraska

Winds cause semi-tractor and trailer loaded with cattle to rollover

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a rollover accident Tuesday night. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that around 8:25 p.m., they responded to the intersection of Highway 81 and the Lost Creek Parkway regarding a semi-tractor/trailer rollover accident. Authorities said that the driver of the 1998...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
K2 Radio

300-Miles Of Interstate 80 Closed In Wyoming

More than 300 miles of Interstate 80 in Wyoming are under a rolling closure as of Wednesday morning. According to WYDOT, the interstate is closed from Evanston to Laramie. That's a 309-mile stretch of highway. Here's how WYDOT defines a rolling closure:. When a town is at capacity, which can...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WAFF

Resurfacing on I-565 to resume Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation advises that the resurfacing of Interstate 565 in Madison and Huntsville is set to resume work Sunday evening. The $16.2 million project had been on hold because of weather conditions during winter such as the temperature requirements for paving materials. According...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KELOLAND TV

Large structure fire near Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in the Rapid City area responded to a large structure fire near Merritt Road Thursday afternoon. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is just inside the Meade County line. Sturgis Road is closed on the Pennington County and Meade County sides.
RAPID CITY, SD
KGAB AM 650

Work to Replace Beat-Up I-80 Overpass in Cheyenne to Begin Friday

A project to replace the S. Parsley Boulevard bridge over Interstate 80 in Cheyenne is scheduled to get underway tomorrow, March 18, weather permitting. Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Andrea Staley says numerous hits in the past have caused several closures and frequent repairs to the bridge. "The new bridge...
CHEYENNE, WY
Vail Daily

Work to resume on I-70 auxiliary lanes project on West Vail Pass

In early April, work will resume on the Colorado Department of Transportation’s I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project. Residents, freight carriers, tourists and other travelers can learn more about this year’s construction activities during a virtual engagement open house on Thursday, March 31. Work to improve safety...
VAIL, CO
North Platte Post

Kansas man cited after fatal crash near Alliance

SCOTTSBLUFF, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol has cited a Kansas man for motor vehicle homicide after a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Alliance woman Sunday. The crash occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Sunday, near Alliance on Highway 2. A Ford Escape, driven by Blythe Boness, 22, of Alliance, was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 when it was struck by a westbound Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Ryan McElroy, 36, of Salina, Kansas. The collision caused the Escape to roll into the ditch, ejecting Boness. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ALLIANCE, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
91K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy