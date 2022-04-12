Work to resume on I-80 near Ogallala

SCOTTSBLUFF, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol has cited a Kansas man for motor vehicle homicide after a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Alliance woman Sunday. The crash occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Sunday, near Alliance on Highway 2. A Ford Escape, driven by Blythe Boness, 22, of Alliance, was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 when it was struck by a westbound Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Ryan McElroy, 36, of Salina, Kansas. The collision caused the Escape to roll into the ditch, ejecting Boness. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
