OPEC cuts 2022 outlook for demand growth as it lowers economic forecast

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, on Tuesday lowered its forecast for 2022 growth in oil demand to 3.7 million barrels a day, down 500,000 barrels a day from its previous forecast. The cut was "mostly reflecting" the organization's lowered 2022 economic outlook, OPEC said in its monthly report. OPEC lowered its forecast for world economic growth this year to 3.9% from 4.2%, which "takes into account the impact of the conflict in Eastern Europe, as well as the ongoing effects from the pandemic, with the risks skewed to the downside," the report said. OPEC said it revised down its estimate of non-OPEC supply growth in 2022 by 300,000 barrels a day to 2.7 million barrels a day, "mainly on the back of a downward revision for Russia." Oil futures remained sharply higher after the data, with the U.S. benchmark

CL.1,

+6.33%

up 4.2% at $98.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while June Brent crude

BRN00,

+5.89%

was up 4.5% at $102.89 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.