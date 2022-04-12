ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

22 NC residents split $100,000 after winning Powerball

By Connor Lomis
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtuqZ_0f6jWNzD00

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – 22 people are splitting the earnings after winning $100,000 playing the Powerball on April 2.

The group has a tradition of playing the lottery together, and it has finally paid off. They live in Cumberland, Moore, Harnett, Wayne, Lee, Bladen, and Hoke counties.

“It was a little close to April Fools, so some of them didn’t believe me,” Neil Ellis, a spokesman for the group, said. “I guess they believe me now.”

A majority of the group, the Power Play 22 Team, began playing together within the last five years. Some members of the group have been playing together for over a decade.

“It’s just a good time,” Ellis said. “We really enjoy it.”

The lucky ticket came from Erwin Lucky Stop on South 13 th Street in Erwin.

They claimed their grand prize Monday at lottery headquarters. After-tax withholdings, each member reeled in $3,225.

Ellis hopes the group will be back Tuesday after winning the $288 jackpot Monday night.

