Norse Projects Heads "OFF-GRID" for SS22 Campaign

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorse Projects has launched its new “OFF-GRID” campaign, showcasing a selection of its innovative and technical gear for Spring/Summer 2022. The campaign celebrates the Danish tradition of Friluftsliv, which translates as Free-Air Living and...

Norse Projects Launches Temperature-Regulating 37.5 Capsule

Copenhagen stalwart Norse Projects has followed up its recent GORE-TEX capsule with a collection designed using 37.5 technology. Designed to regulate core temperature at the ideal level (37.5 celsius), the technology uses active particles embedded in the material to combat extra heat and cold. The fabric works by removing sweat...
C.P. Company Pioneers New Functional Materials for SS22

Heritage Italian label C.P. Company continues its exploration of fabrics and processing this upcoming Spring/Summer 2022 season, with two new series titled “Tracery” and ”GORE-TEX Infinium Mixed.” The “Tracery” series refers to a new sublimation printing process pioneered by C.P. Company in which films of color are evenly transferred onto the brand’s weatherproof Memri fabrics using high-pressure steam. When the process is applied to a pre-sewn garment, the technique produces a “mysterious shadow” that appears as a unique camouflage print.
Unknown Is the Next London-Based Brand to Put on Your Radar

Joe Granger and Callum Vineer‘s emerging British label Unknown is causing a stir in the streetwear community, consistently producing, dropping, and subsequently selling out of its signature rhinestone tracksuits, and now it has unveiled its Spring 2022 lookbook starring the up and coming Italian drill star Rondo Da Sosa.
MM6 Maison Margiela and Eastpak Deliver Warped Carrying Options for SS22

Following its debut “Reverse Mode” collaboration with Eastpak for FW21, MM6 Maison Margiela taps the lifestyle bag company once again for another unconventional capsule. The highlight of the Spring/Summer 2022 collection includes a trippy take on Eastpak’s Padded Pak’r. The backpack is seen drooping down towards its warped Eastpack logo patch for a distinct liquid effect as if being sucked into a space vacuum.
Tesla to Release Cheaper Model Y With Increased Battery Capacity

Is now launching a more affordable version of the Model Y with increased battery capacity thanks to its new 4680 battery cells. While the new cells are twice as big in size as the automaker’s current batteries, it carries an impressive five times the capacity. With the new battery installed, the updated Model Y can make a range of 279 miles on a single charge and reach 0-60 mph in just five seconds. The best thing of all is that it’ll also come at a lower price point: the new Standard Range AWD option will start at $59,990 USD, which is $3,000 USD cheaper than the Long Range AWD.
HIDDEN.NY and NEEDLES Join Forces for Deconstructed Garments

Keizo Shimizu‘s NEEDLES and archive blog turned cultural media beacon and label HIDDEN.NY have joined forces to produce a series of upcycled wares. The project is led by the Rebuild by Needles program, which utilizes cut-and-sew techniques throughout the armholes and sleeves to achieve a raw layered DIY aesthetic. The effect is applied throughout a series of tri-tone heavy cotton hoodies and tees bearing different co-branding accents including paisley prints, lily pond graphics, floating block text, cracked “h” insignias, and other stylized HIDDEN.NY logos alongside NEEDLES’ purple papillon motif. White zig-zag stitching lines run vertically down the panels to complete the looks.
Essentials: Jeehoon Kim

Founded in 2008, balansa, Busan’s leading vintage/record store and label, has been making a name for itself through its curated selections and international collaborations with the likes of Reebok, Union LA, Domz, and Ordinary Fits. Balansa’s distinct wares and unique spaces, which now include a shop in Seoul, are...
Why ‘going off-grid’ is the next big travel trend

It’s funny how we so often use the phrase “recharge your batteries” when talking about unplugging, going offline, or getting away from technology.Recently I’ve been struck by how often this wording pops up in my inbox, beside mentions of remote hideaways, back-to-basics campsites and the other off-grid retreats that have become a sort of reverse luxury.Getting away from the pings and whirrs of modern urban life is a huge accommodation trend at the moment. In November, Airbnb added the category “off the grid” to its search-narrowing function. Meanwhile, the #vanlife movement has shifted from Instagram onto TikTok, with videos attracting...
Mallet London Shines a Light on Its Cyrus Sneaker for Spring

The sneaker space is incredibly tough to break into given all of its well-established competitors, but every so often a new brand will come around knocking on the door of the space to propose something new. Mallet London — a contemporary British label founded by Tommy Mallet — is a prime example that’s working to make its mark in this realm by amalgamating slick designs with urban sensibilities, and this Spring the imprint is highlighting its popular Cyrus silhouette.
Staple's Crocs Sidewalk Luxe Classic Clog Is Fit for the Concrete Jungle

Jeff Staple‘s eponymous label Staple rose to fame in 2005 when the legendary Nike Dunk Low Pro SB “Pigeon” was released with unparalleled amounts of frenzy, and since, Staple has witnessed a steady rise to the top of the streetwear tree. Now, Staple applies its signature aesthetic to a pair of shoes that, in many ways, has experienced its own craze in recent years — the Crocs classic clog.
Lack of Guidance Looks to Pre-Match For Its SS22 Campaign

Fresh from the unveiling of its most recent collection last month, Amsterdam-based imprint Lack of Guidance returns to showcase its Spring/Summer 2022 campaign, which hones in on the pre-match side of football. Inspired by the culture and nostalgia that surrounds football, Lack of Guidance has garnered a loyal cult following...
Eastpak x Telfar Collab Collection Arrives With "CirclePak"

Following the reveal of Eastpak and Telfar‘s partnership last month, the collaboration collection has finally arrived on HBX. The latest range comprises four black bags coming in tactical canvas with woven hand straps instead of the typical vegan leather material. They feature a removable and adjustable padded shoulder strap that allows flexibility between cross-body, around-the-waist, or over-the-shoulder styling.
Highs and Lows' HAL STUDIOS® Strips Back the ASICS GEL-1130

Matthew Thomas’ Australian boutique Highs and Lows has over 16 years of experience and throughout its legacy, HAL has produced numerous hard-hitting collaborations, more often than not with the Japanese sportswear giant. . Now, HAL has revealed its latest collaboration, once again working with ASICS, but this time around...
This is How You Make Your Own "BOOTLENCIAGA" Balenciaga Defender Sneakers

Inspired by SaffyCreatives’ instructional meme, footwear designer and sneaker creative Marc V Brosseau set out to make his own Balenciaga Defender sneakers. The do-it-yourself project serves to celebrate the unique look of Demna Gvasalia‘s footwear design for the Spanish luxury fashion house while offering a cheaper alternative to the $1,090 USD shoe.
This Neutral-Toned Nike Air Force 1 High Emphasizes Perforated Details and Layering

If a sneaker can still be out on the shelves 40 years after its release, you know you’ve got an iconic design on your hands, and that’s exactly the case for. and its beloved Air Force 1. The Bruce Kilgore-designed silhouette celebrates four decades of existence in 2022, and so it will be celebrating with a plethora of new colorways like this forthcoming neutral-toned Air Force 1 High.
This Spiffy Nike Dunk Low Comes Fitted With Croc Skin Overlays

The Dunk has come along way since it was first released as a basketball model in 1985, and now it finds itself as arguably the hottest lifestyle silhouette that. has to offer. With its new resurgence, we’ve seen the model make its way into the market with a plethora of college-inspired palettes and playful ensembles, but this forthcoming makeup that’s spruced up with crocodile skins just might be its most luxurious yet.
