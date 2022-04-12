Norse Projects Heads "OFF-GRID" for SS22 Campaign

Is now launching a more affordable version of the Model Y with increased battery capacity thanks to its new 4680 battery cells. While the new cells are twice as big in size as the automaker’s current batteries, it carries an impressive five times the capacity. With the new battery installed, the updated Model Y can make a range of 279 miles on a single charge and reach 0-60 mph in just five seconds. The best thing of all is that it’ll also come at a lower price point: the new Standard Range AWD option will start at $59,990 USD, which is $3,000 USD cheaper than the Long Range AWD.

2 DAYS AGO