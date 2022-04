Police responded to a reported stabbing near the 3000 block of S. Shields around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

A man and a woman were outside when another, unknown man approached them.

The two men then got into an altercation, which led to the unknown suspect stabbing the man.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim had injuries that were non-life threatening, but was transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story.