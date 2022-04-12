ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

US flight prices surged in March: analysis

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XALqH_0f6jQrEv00

( The Hill ) — Last month’s domestic flight prices were 20 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to data released Tuesday.

The analysis from Adobe Digital Insights reveals that travelers are already experiencing significant price hikes. In February, flight prices were only up 5 percent from the same period in 2019, while January prices were 3 percent lower than pre-pandemic levels.

The uptick is driven by a recent boom in bookings that coincided with low COVID-19 case counts. The analysis found that customers spent $8.8 billion on tickets online last month, a 28 percent increase from pre-pandemic levels and a 32 percent increase from February.

“The unleash of pent-up demand has been a major driving factor, as the desire for air travel is coming back more aggressively than anticipated,” Adobe Digital Insights lead analyst Vivek Pandya said in a statement.

US inflation soars to 40-year high, jumping 8.5% in past year

Experts have advised travelers to book their flights soon, warning that prices will only rise further as demand outpaces supply. Major airlines already weren’t seating as many passengers as they were before the pandemic, and they’ve recently cut down on their schedules to account for higher fuel prices.

The cost of jet fuel in North America rose by 30 percent over the last month and is up 158 percent from one year ago, according to data from S&P Global. Prices spiked following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and remained elevated in recent weeks, even as the price of crude oil dropped.

Another analysis from flight booking website Hopper released last week found that domestic flight prices have increased by 40 percent since the start of the year and are expected to rise another 10 percent next month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Grocery items with the greatest price change in March

The cost of groceries increased nearly 10% year-over-year and 1% since February, driven largely by a rise in prices of meat, poultry, fish, and eggs, according to Consumer Price Index data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report was released amid the highest documented inflation in more than four decades.
BUSINESS
WKRG News 5

Biloxi woman found safe

UPDATE(8:44 a.m.): Mobile Police have confirmed Shaina Patton was found safe. They thank everyone for their help in locating her. UPDATE (8:47 p.m.): Mobile Police originally sent a photo of another woman. A corrected picture was resent and is now updated on the web story. ORIGINAL STORY MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

State tries to seize items found at Nia Bradley’s home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The State of Alabama filed a motion to seize items found during a raid at Nia Bradley’s home. The court filing was carried out by Mobile County District Attorney Ashely Rich on the state’s behalf. The state is trying to seize over 20 items found at the Bradley home, which were […]
MOBILE, AL
travelnoire.com

Flight Prices Are Sky High: 7 Ways To Find Cheap Flights

With the cost of gas and fuel increasing across America, all travel costs are going up. Yes, this includes flight prices. Domestic flight costs are up 36 percent since the start of 2022, with the average US ticket cost being around $300. Travelers everywhere are feeling the frustration of rising costs as fuel prices continue to skyrocket.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Gas Prices#Russia#Domestic Flight#Adobe Digital Insights#S P Global
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WKRG News 5

Flomaton employee fired and arrested for allegedly stealing copper wire

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — A Flomaton employee fired for allegedly stealing edging blades and copper tubing. Travis Owens was arrested after officials with Flomaton Public Works noticed he was participating in “irregular and suspicious activity” at work. Flomaton Police were called after a bag filled with copper wire was found at a water tower off […]
FLOMATON, AL
WKRG News 5

Dothan police search for missing teen

UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The search is on for a Dothan teenager that has been missing since Sunday. Her family is desperately asking for help in locating their daughter, who hasn’t been seen in the last four days. It was just this past Sunday when the Dino Johnson, and his family were getting ready […]
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy